HAZARD — Perry County Central student-athletes are eligible to receive scholarships from the Kentucky 2A Championships.

A minimum of eight $500 dollars scholarships will be awarded to senior student-athletes planning to attend any post-secondary institution within the state. This includes public and private colleges/universities, community colleges and vocational and technical schools.

The 2A alignment for the 2023-24 schoolyear follows.

2A, Section 1: Calloway County, Hopkins County Central, Paducah Tilghman, Trigg County, Union County, Webster County.

2A, Section 2: Allen County-Scottsville, Edmonson County, Hart County, Glasgow, Logan County, Franklin-Simpson, Warren East, Warren Central.

2A, Section 3: Bardstown, Christian Academy-Louisville, DeSales, John Hardin, Nelson County, Thomas Nelson.

2A, Section 4: Adair County, LaRue County, Marion County, Russell County, Taylor County, Washington County.

2A Section 5: Bourbon County, Boyle County, Franklin County, Harrison County, Lexington Catholic, Mercer County, Owen County, Western Hills.

2A, Section 6: Bath County, Estill County, Fleming County, Greenup County, Mason County, Powell County, Rowan County.

2A, Section 7: Bell County, Clay County, Corbin, Knox Central, McCreary Central, Perry County Central, Whitley County.

2A, Section 8: Boyd County, Floyd Central, Knott County Central, Lawrence County, Letcher County Central, Magoffin County, Pike County Central.

The 2A scholarship application is available online at https://www.kentucky2achampionships.org/scholarships.