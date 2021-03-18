HAZARD — Turning in a dominant performance, Perry Central leveled rival Hazard 70-26 in the 54th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament Semifinals at John C. Combs Arena on Saturday, March 13.

Perry Central shot 42.6 percent (23 of 54) from the field in the convincing victory. The Lady Commodores were six of 18 (33.3 percent) from three-point range.

Perry Central shot 66.7 percent (18 of 27) from the free-throw line.

Chelsey Napier led Perry Central with a double-double, scoring 18 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Shooting, Napier was seven of 10 from inside the arc.

Accompanying Napier in double figures in scoring for Perry Central, Rani McIntyre netted 10 points.

Nearly reaching double figures in scoring, Aliyah Fannin added nine points for the Lady Commodores.

Perry Central featured 10 different scorers, including Emmalee Neace (eight points), Lexie Mullins (six points), Kyra McAlarnis (six points), Katie Dunnigan (five points), Kendra Lawson (four points), Samantha Turner (two points) and Alyssa White (two points).

Defensively, Perry Central limited Hazard throughout the postseason matchup.

Perry Central advanced to meet Leslie County in the 54th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament title game. Both Perry Central and Hazard will compete in the upcoming 14th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament.