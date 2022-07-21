The 2022 Appalachian Newspapers All Mountain Softball Teams are comprised of players from the 15th Region, 54th District and Mingo County, West Virginia.

The Appalachian News-Express, Floyd County Chronicle and Times, Paintsville Herald, Hazard Herald and Mingo Messenger sports departments voted on players from the coverage area to comprise the All Mountain Team. Appalachian Newspapers’ Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins voted on the All Mountain Teams.

All Mountain Player of the Year Nominees

Paintsville’s Baron Ratliff — Ratliff was one of the top sluggers in the state for the Tigers. Ratliff led the state for a while in home runs. He still finished near the top of the leader board with 12 home runs on the season. Besides his home runs, he finished the season with three triples, 12 doubles, 55 RBIs and 45 runs scored. He was a perfect 20 for 20 when it came to stolen bases and he drew 29 walks this season. He did all of that, while batting .430.

Lawrence County’s Bryce Blevins — Lawrence County pitcher Bryce Blevins was one of the most dominant pitchers in Eastern Kentucky. His prowess on the mound was what made the Bulldog stand out.

Hazard’s Sawyer Patrick — Patrick was a two-way player for the Bulldogs. He was arguably the No. 1 pitcher in the rotation, plus he had a strong bat. Patrick helped lead the Bulldogs to another tremendous season. Patrick was 6-3 on the mound this season. He had a 2.26 earned run average and struck out 81 batters in 65 innings pitched.

At the plate, Patrick hit .403 with 40 RBIs, eight doubles and a triple with 21 walks.

Hazard’s Max Johnson — Johnson was a do it-all player for the Bulldogs. He could play any position on the field and his speed made him dangerous. He also had some pop in his bat as hit hit three home runs on the season. Johnson finished hitting .376 with 27 RBIs, 54 runs scored, 10 doubles, six triples, 21 walks and 20 steals.

Shelby Valley’s Samuel Brown — Brown hit .691 on the season. That would’ve led the state if the Wildcats would’ve had stats turned in on the season. That .691 average is 80 points higher than the No. 1 hitter in the state.

Pikeville’s Tate Walters — Walters was a leader for the Panthers. He was solid defensively and offensively. Walters had range and came up with clutch hitting. He hit nearly .500 on the season in a loaded Pikeville lineup.

All Mountain

Player of the Year

Hazard’s Max Johnson — Johnson could and did a little of everything on the field for the Bulldogs. In a close race, Johnson edged out teammate Sawyer Patrick for the All Mountain Player of the Year. Johnson’s speed and power and defensive play making along with the ability to pitch in pressure situations pushed him over the edge to capture Player of the Year honors.

All Mountain Coach of the Year Nominees

Hazard’s John Meehan — Meehan led the Bulldogs to a 14th Region All “A” Classic title, a 54th District title and to a sixth straight 14th Region championship. The Bulldogs are one of the most consistent programs in the entire state.

Johnson Central’s Shawn Hall —Hall helped lead his Golden Eagles out of nowhere to capture the 15th Region championship. The Golden Eagles entered the 15th Region Tournament with a losing record, but found a way to win three straight games over really good opponents. It was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Hall and his squad.

Prestonsburg’s Craig Ratliff — In his first season as head coach, Ratliff had the Blackcats in contention for a region title. The Blackcats advanced all the way to the 15th Region semifinals.

Pikeville’s Shane Simpkins — Simpkins led Pikeville to the All “A” Classic championship. The Panthers had a great season and brought home a state title over some really good opponents. Pikeville also won the 59th District championship.

Shelby Valley’s Kyle Welch — Welch wrapped up his second season at Shelby Valley. The Wildcats were really young this season, but still finished the season with an 18-11 record. The young coach and players seem to be growing together.

All Mountain

Coach of the Year

Johnson Central’s Shawn Hall — Don’t ever count Shawn Hall and the Golden Eagles out. Hall proved that this season as he led a really young team to the 15th Region Tournament. Only three players played this season from the 2021 season. He even started a seventh-grader at shortstop and it worked. He did a great job coaching in the 15th Region Tournament and every move he made turned out to be the right decision to help the Golden Eagles claim the 15th Region championship.

All Mountain First Team

Baron Ratliff Paintsville

Bryce Blevins Lawrence County

Sawyer Patrick Hazard

Samuel Brown Shelby Valley

Tanner Kirk Tug Valley

Ashton Miller Paintsville

Ashton Deskins Belfry

Peyton Burke Prestonsburg

Tate Walters Pikeville

David Elkins Perry Central

Brady Clark Pikeville

Conner Lemaster Johnson Central

Luke Patton Lawrence County

Cameron Kelsey Johnson Central