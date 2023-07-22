The Appalachian Newspapers Inc. presents its 2023 Baseball All Mountain Team.

The Appalachian Newspapers are made up of the Appalachian News-Express, the Floyd County Chronicle, the Paintsville Herald, the Hazard Herald and the Mingo Messenger. The All Mountain Team consists of teams from the 15th Region, 54th District, Letcher Central and Mingo County, W. Va. The All Mountain Team is voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers’ Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins.

Dylan Thompson Pikeville — Thompson had an outstanding season, but his memorable postseason helped Pikeville get past Paintsville in the 15th Region semifinals and helped the Panthers win their first region championship against Johnson Central. It was the Panthers’ first region championship since 2012.

Thompson hit the dramatic game winning homer against the Tigers in the region semis.

He was a force at the plate and on the mound. Thompson finished the season hitting .375 with three home runs, 29 RBIs, 10 doubles, three triples, six steals and 30 runs scored.

Connor Fugate Paintsville — The UK signee had an excellent senior season. Fugate finished the season with a 9-0 record and an incredible 0.71 era. Fugate tossed 69 and 1/3 innings and gave up nine runs (seven earned) on 35 hits and 11 walks, while striking out 130 batters.

Max Johnson Hazard — Johnson was named the All Mountain Player of the Year during the 2022 season. Johnson wrapped up his senior season hitting .325 with one home run, 19 RBIs, 11 doubles, two triples, five steals and 22 runs scored. Johnson also tossed 50 innings of work. He finished the season with a 2.94 era and a 5-2 record with two saves. He gave up 27 runs (21 earned) on 39 hits and 23 walks, while striking out 67 batters.

Isaac Duty Pikeville — Duty had an outstanding season on the mound. He was Pikeville’s ace this season. Duty finished his sophomore campaign with a 6-3 record. He ended the season with a 1.34 era and tossed 57 and 2/3 innings. Duty gave up 15 runs (11 earned) on 25 hits and 26 walks, while striking out 104 batters.

Chase Preece Johnson Central — Preece had an excellent season for the Golden Eagles. He finished the season with a .317 average with nine home runs, 44 RBIs, 13 doubles, one triple, eight steals and 27 runs scored.

Regional Sports Editor

