The 2022 Appalachian Newspapers All Mountain Softball Teams are comprised of players from the 15th Region, 54th District and Mingo County, West Virginia.

The Appalachian News-Express, Floyd County Chronicle and Times, Paintsville Herald, Hazard Herald and Mingo Messenger sports departments voted on players from the coverage area to comprise the All Mountain Team. Appalachian Newspapers’ Randy White, Cory Vance, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Paul Adkins voted on the All Mountain Teams.

All Mountain Player of the Year Nominees

Perry Central’s Kim Hughes — Hughes had an outstanding season for the Lady Commodores. Hughes finished the season with a 24-5 record on the mound. Hughes finished the season with a 1.29 earned run average. She gave up 60 runs (33 earned) on 147 hits and 21 walks, while striking out 172 batters in 179 innings pitched. At the plate, Hughes hit .286 with one home run, 11 doubles, one triple, 31 RBIs and 21 runs scored.

Pike Central’s Chloe Hannah — Hannah had a breakout season for the Lady Hawks. She was dominate on the mound all season. Hannah finished the season with a 25-8 record on the mound. She finished the season with a 1.28 era. Hannah gave up 56 runs (40 earned) on 129 hits and 50 walks, while striking out 350 batters in 219 innings pitched. At the plate, she hit .390 with five home runs, nine doubles, 28 RBIs and nine runs scored.

Pikeville’s Emily Ford — Ford had another excellent season. She finished her senior year and career at Pikeville with a 19-9 record on the mound. She ended the season with a 2.11 era. Ford gave up 86 runs (56 earned) on 143 hits and 36 walks, while striking out 263 batters in only 186 innings pitched. At the plate, Ford hit .388 with six home runs, five triples, seven doubles, 32 RBIs, 28 runs scored and six steals, while only striking out eight times in 116 at-bats.

Tug Valley’s Autumn Hall — Hall finished the season with an 11-11 record on the mound. She finished the season with a 1.97 era. Hall finished with 182 strikeouts in 131 and 1/3 innings pitched. At the plate, She hit .474 with a home run and 13 RBIs, while only striking out three times all season.

Johnson Central’s Randi Delong — Delong is one of the scariest hitters in the state. She finished the season hitting .415 with nine home runs, three triples, 10 doubles, 47 RBIs, 39 runs scored and 25 walks, while only striking out eight times in 106 at-bats.

All Mountain

Player of the Year

Pikeville’s Emily Ford — Ford is the back-to-back All Mountain Softball Player of the Year. In one of the tightest races ever, Ford got two first-place votes, while Pike Central’s Chloe Hannah and Tug Valley’s Autumn Hall each received one first place vote.

Ford’s 11 inning shutout over Pike Central was one of the performances that helped put her over the top and into the All Mountain Player of the Year winner.