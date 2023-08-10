LEXINGTON — The Preseason 14th Region Top 5 Poll has been released.

The Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association (KVCA) ranks the top five teams in each of the state’s 16 regions.

The Preseason 14th Region Top 5 Poll doesn’t include any 54th District teams.

The 2023 high school volleyball season will open on Monday, Aug. 14.

Hazard is scheduled to visit Jackson City for its season opener on Monday, Aug. 14.

In another season opener on tap for Monday, Aug. 14, Perry County Central is scheduled to host Owsley County.

Buckhorn is slated to host Lee County for its season opener on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

KVCA Preseason

14th Region

Top 5 Poll

1. Wolfe County

2. Knott Central

T-3. Breathitt County

T-3. Powell County

5. Letcher Central