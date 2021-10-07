HAZARD — Returning to the win column, Hazard blanked visiting Somerset 31-0 in a high school football game on Friday, Oct. 1.

After notching the win, Hazard improved to 4-3.

Following the loss, Somerset dropped to 1-6.

The Bulldogs and Briar Jumpers are non-district rivals.

Hazard moved ahead early and kept former Class 2A state champion Somerset scoreless throughout the the non-district game.

Quarterback Max Pelfrey led Hazard to the non-district win, completing nine of 17 passes for 176 yards and two TDs.

Pelfrey completed two or more passes to four different receivers.

Tyson Turner led Hazard in receiving, reeling in two receptions for 81 yards and one TD.

In addition to Turner, Andrew Ford added one TD pass reception for the Bulldogs in the convincing victory.

Hazard rushed 31 times for 176 yards and one TD.

Max Johnson paced Hazard on the ground, rushing 10 times for 85 yards.

Reaching the end zone for the Bulldogs, Tyson Turner rushed three times for 75 yards and one TD.

Hazard dealt Somerset its fifth straight loss.

The Bulldogs returned to the win column following a loss to much-improved Danville one week earlier.

Hazard is scheduled to host Phelps for a Class A District 7 game on Friday. Oct. 8.