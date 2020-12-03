Class A Playoffs

Who: Hazard (4-5) at Paintsville (7-2)

Kickoff: Friday, December 4, 7:00 p.m.

Location: Memorial Field, Paintsville.

Coaches: Hazard, Dan Howard. Paintsville, Joe Chirico.

Notes: Hazard did the unthinkable and knocked off defending Class A state champion Pikeville 21-12 last Friday night, while Paintsville pulled out a hard fought 28-21 win at Raceland.

There will be a new state champion crowned at the end of the season thanks to Hazard.

The Bulldogs and the Tigers are both hoping they’ll be the team left standing when it’s all said and done.

Hazard played a great game against Pikeville last week.

The Bulldogs lost their first five games of the season, but have won four in a row after last week’s upset win.

Hazard gained confidence and momentum as the game went on against Pikeville.

The Bulldogs gave up a score to Pikeville on the opening drive.

Then Hazard scored to open the second quarter and take a 7-6 lead.

Pikeville answered and went up 12-7 at halftime.

The second half was all Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs scored to open the third quarter as Max Johnson rushed for a TD.

Then late in the fourth quarter, Johnson came up big again as he intercepted a Isaac McNamee pass and returned it 60 yards for a TD. That pushed the Bulldog lead to 21-12.

Hazard’s defense made another stand to hold onto the win.

Johnson had a phenomenal game for the Bulldogs. He rushed for 107 yards and a TD on 23 carries. He caught three passes for 54 yards as well. On defense, he had two interceptions, one for a TD and nine total tackles; Cameron Caudill also had nine total tackles to lead the Bulldogs.

Quarterback Garrett Miller came up big as well for Hazard.

Miller was 11 for 14 passing for 143 yards and a TD. He found Andrew Ford for some big third and fourth down conversions to keep drives alive. Ford led the Bulldog receivers with five receptions for 62 yards. Tyson Turner also had three catches for 27 yards and a TD.

Hazard’s defense took away Pikeville receiver Zac Lockhart and limited running back Blake Birchfield’s big plays as much as possible.

The Bulldogs sent two men with Lockhart and Birchfield scored one rushing TD, but didn’t hurt the Bulldog defense much after that.

After taking away the deep threat of Lockhart passing, the Bulldogs limited the run game up the middle of the Panthers.

Pikeville just couldn’t use their speed to burn Hazard in space and the running backs didn’t have success on the outside the way Pikeville usually does.

Paintsville is coming off of a huge win without starting quarterback Jake Hyden.

Karsten Poe stepped in and did a phenomenal job for the Tigers.

Poe was seven for 11 passing for 143 yards. Poe rushed for 35 yards and three TDs on nine carries.

Running back Harris Phelps was the workhorse of the Tiger backfield.

Phelps rushed for 130 yards and a TD on 26 carries.

Zach Taylor led the wide receivers with three catches for 62 yards. Jonah Porter followed with two catches for 54 yards. Phelps added a 15-yard catch and Devin Hall followed with a 12-yard reception.

Mason Lovely led the Tiger defense with 12 total tackles. Hall and Frederick James each came up with interceptions.

The Tigers were able to avenge a 23-20 loss to Raceland earlier this season.

Both teams’ wins seemed similar.

On offense, both quarterbacks were efficient and didn’t make mistakes. Both teams relied on a workhorse running back to keep the offense going and the ball out of the other teams’ possession.

On defense, both teams came up with two interceptions and won the turnover battle.

Who 2 Watch: The running backs.

For Hazard Max Johnson. For Paintsville, Harris Phelps.

Each back can do a little bit of everything on the field.

Both backs had to carry the ball over 20 times last week and will probably have to do so again this week.

Johnson has emerged for the Bulldogs this season. He first started getting a lot of playing time as he filled in for Garrett Miller earlier in the season. Miller was injured and had to miss a couple of games.

After that, Johnson moved over to the running back position and the Bulldogs have been on fire since his emergence in the lineup.

Johnson was playing quarterback in the Bulldogs’ 21-7 regular season win over Phelps. Since then, he has been the workhorse running back.

On the season, Johnson has rushed for 838 yards and five TDs on 122 carries.

He also leads the team in tackles with 69 total tackles. He also leads the team with three interceptions on the season as well.

Johnson is just a sophomore and can do it all on the field.

If he has a big game, the Bulldogs should have a chance to move on.

Phelps is also a sophomore athletic running back for Paintsville.

Phelps emerged as a playmaker last year.

He has taken on a bigger role this season, though.

In eight games, Phelps has rushed for a team-high 895 yards and 13 TDs on 117 carries. He also has 10 catches on the season for 91 yards and a TD.

He has 20 total tackles on defense and has two fumble recoveries.

Phelps has to have a big game with Hyden out to help take pressure off of Poe at quarterback.

If Phelps has another big game, the Tigers could be moving on to the state semifinals.