With the basketball season coming to an end, let’s look at the final Top 10 scorers in both the girls’ and boys’ 14th Region.

We will also highlight kids who finished the season by averaging a double-double as well. This is for players who played at least 20 games on the season.

Girls’ 14th Region Top 10 Scorers

Rank/Name PPG School

1. Abby Maggard 24.8 Hazard

2. Mikyra Caudill 22.5 Powell County

3. Carly Smith 19.2 Owsley County

4. Riley Lykins 19.1 June Buchanan

5. Courtney Hoskins 17.7 Leslie County

5. Morgan Johnson 17.7 June Buchanan

7. Kylie Gayheart 17.2 Knott Central

8. Keira Couch 17.1 Letcher Central

9. Emalee Neace 16.7 Perry Central

10. Haley Angel 15.9 Estill County

* (Minimum 20 games played)

Girls’ 14th Region

Players Averaging

Double-Doubles

Rank/Name PPG RPGSchool

1. Addison Terry 15.2 10.3 Owsley County

2. Tara Strong 14.7 11.4 Jackson City

3. Preslee Cundiff 10.7 10.8 Estill County

Boys’ 14th Region Top 10 Scorers

Rank/Name PPG School

1. Cory Flinchum 26.1 Jackson City

2. Zach Watterson 22.1 Lee County

3. Sawyer Thompson 21.8 Wolfe County

4. Jacob McCoy 18.4 Buckhorn

4. Seth Schott 18.4 Owsley County

6. Austin Sperry 18.0 Breathitt County

7. Kade Benton 17.1 Estill County

8. Jack Rose 16.6 Powell County

9. Jayden Hunter 15.7 Leslie County

10. Hunter Haddix 15.4 Knott Central

* (Minimum 20 games played)

Boys’ 14th Region

Players Averaging

Double-Doubles

Rank/Name PPG RPG School

1. Peyton Dixon 11.3 14.7 Letcher Central

2. Brayden Brandenburg 13.8 10.0 Powell County