With the basketball season coming to an end, let’s look at the final Top 10 scorers in both the girls’ and boys’ 14th Region.

We will also highlight kids who finished the season by averaging a double-double as well. This is for players who played at least 20 games on the season.

Girls’ 14th Region Top 10 Scorers

Rank/Name    PPG    School

1. Abby Maggard    24.8    Hazard

2. Mikyra Caudill    22.5    Powell County

3. Carly Smith    19.2    Owsley County

4. Riley Lykins    19.1    June Buchanan

5. Courtney Hoskins    17.7    Leslie County

5. Morgan Johnson    17.7    June Buchanan

7. Kylie Gayheart    17.2    Knott Central

8. Keira Couch    17.1     Letcher Central

9. Emalee Neace    16.7    Perry Central

10. Haley Angel    15.9    Estill County

* (Minimum 20 games played)

Girls’ 14th Region

Players Averaging

Double-Doubles

Rank/Name            PPG    RPGSchool

1. Addison Terry        15.2    10.3    Owsley County

2. Tara Strong            14.7    11.4    Jackson City

3. Preslee Cundiff        10.7    10.8    Estill County

Boys’ 14th Region Top 10 Scorers

Rank/Name    PPG    School

1. Cory Flinchum    26.1    Jackson City

2. Zach Watterson    22.1    Lee County

3. Sawyer Thompson    21.8    Wolfe County

4. Jacob McCoy    18.4    Buckhorn

4. Seth Schott    18.4    Owsley County

6. Austin Sperry    18.0    Breathitt County

7. Kade Benton    17.1     Estill County

8. Jack Rose    16.6     Powell County

9. Jayden Hunter    15.7    Leslie County

10. Hunter Haddix    15.4    Knott Central

* (Minimum 20 games played)

Boys’ 14th Region

Players Averaging

Double-Doubles

Rank/Name            PPG    RPG    School

1. Peyton Dixon            11.3    14.7    Letcher Central

2. Brayden Brandenburg    13.8    10.0    Powell County

