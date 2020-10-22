Halting a four-game losing skid, Perry Central upended host Clay County 32-24 in a Class 4A District 8 football game on Friday, Oct. 16.

With the win, Perry Central improved to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in Class 4A District 8.

Clay County dropped to 3-3 overall and 0-3 in the district with the loss.

Providing a lift for Perry Central defensively, Caeden Sebastian recorded four interceptions and returned two of the picked-off passes for TDs. Sebastian racked up 111 interception return yards

Perry Central, under the direction of head coach Mark Dixon, made the most of its offensive opportunities during the Class 4A, District 8 matchup.

The Commodores rushed 32 times for 192 yards and two TDs. Kobee Eldridge paced Perry Central on the ground, rushing 18 times for 13 yards and two TDs. In another strong performance, Cade Miller rushed 12 times for 82 yards for the Commodores. Delivering through the air for Perry Central, quarterback Charles Mullins completed five of 10 passes for 88 yards and one TD.

Miller paced Perry Central in receiving, hauling in four receptions for 86 yards and one TD.

Austin Boggs (14 tackles), Hunter Griffie (12 tackles) and Logan Thomas (10 tackles) ranked as Perry Central’s top three tacklers.

Clay County freshman quarterback Tate Rice completed 29 of 40 passes for 214 yards and three TDs. However, Rice threw four interceptions.

Adam Collins, Raven Abner and Connor Farmer reeled in one reception apiece for the Tigers.

Limited on the ground, Clay County rushed 27 times for 78 yards.

Collins led Clay County defensively, logging nine tackles.

Perry Central is scheduled to host Harlan County for a Class 4A District 8 game on Friday, Oct. 23.