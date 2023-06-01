WHITESBURG — Speed and offensive pressure is a deadly recipe.

Well, that was what Perry Central cooked up in the 14th Region semifinals against Wolfe County last Thursday as the Lady Commodores picked up a 12-4 win to advance to the region championship.

Wolfe County landed the first blow of the game as Chloy Creech hit a two run home run to give the Lady Wolves an early 2-0 lead after the top of the first inning.

Entering the bottom of the first, Perry Central used its speed to hit back. Alyssa Dixon hit a line drive to center. Instead of holding up at first for a single, she turned on the boosters and made into second with a double. With one out, Emma Pigman singled to left field, Alyssa Dixon hesitated for a split second rounding third, but then turned on the jets as she headed home. She easily beat the throw to plate to score Perry Central’s first run and cut the lead to 2-1.

Perry Central went back to work in the bottom of the second. Ashlyn Dixon drew a leadoff walk and Taylan Hoskins followed with a single. Taylor Brock followed with a sacrifice bunt to advance both runners into scoring position.

With runners on second and third with one out, Jossie Mullins delivered a big two RBI double to put Perry Central out front 3-2. Alyssa Dixon laid down bunt and beat the throw to first to put runners on the corners with one out. Alyssa Dixon stole second to put both runners in scoring position. Lauren Morris followed by reaching on an error. Pigman followed by drawing a walk to load the bases.

With the bases loaded and one out, Kaitlyn Grigsby delivered a two RBI single to push the lead to 6-2. With two outs, Ashlyn Dixon came up with an RBI single to push the lead to 7-2.

Perry Central kept the pressure on in the bottom of the third inning. With one out, Mullins singled. Alyssa Dixon followed with an RBI double to push the lead to 8-2. Morris added an RBI single to score Alyssa Dixon and push the lead to 9-2.

Wolfe County’s offense got going again in the top of the fourth inning. With one out, Raygen Holbrook walked and Sarah Smith reached on an error to put two runners on. With two outs, Abby Stone followed with a two RBI double to cut the lead to 9-4.

The Lady Commodores answered in the home half of the fifth.

Mullins tripled to leadoff the inning. Alyssa Dixon followed by reaching on an error as Mullins scored to push the lead to 10-4. With one out, Pigman added an RBI single to score Alyssa Dixon. Grigsby kept things going with a single, but Perry Central couldn’t add to lead the rest of the fifth inning.

The Lady Commodores’ final run came in explosive fashion. Hoskins hit a solo home run to left to leadoff the bottom of the sixth and set the game’s final score.

Grigsby picked up the win in the circle. She pitched the all seven innings and gave up two runs (one earned) on seven hits and one walk, while striking out seven batters.

Creech was credited with the loss for Wolfe County. She gave up 12 runs (eight earned) on 16 hits and two walks, while striking out three.

With the win, Perry Central advanced to the 14th Region championship against Letcher Central.