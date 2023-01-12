Last week, Hazard’s Landon Smith signed his national letter of intent to play college football at Eastern Kentucky University.
Smith will continue his football career with the Colonels.
Smith only played last season with Hazard and played his previous three seasons at Knott Central.
In his one season at Hazard, Smith had 37 receptions and led the Bulldogs with 570 receiving yards and six TDs on the season.
Smith missed two games for the Bulldogs.
Smith also played in the defensive backfield for the Bulldogs and had 16 tackles and an interception.
Look for Smith to begin his career with EKU next season.