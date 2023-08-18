Kickoff: Friday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Commodore Field, Hazard.

Coaches: Somerset, Clay Clevenger. Perry Central, Mark Dixon.

Notes: This will be the first matchup between Perry Central and Somerset since 2016. The Briar Jumpers picked up a 48-6 win over the Commodores.

Somerset returns a lot of talent from last season’s team on offense.

The Briar Jumpers return Josh Bruner, the top QB, and Kris Hughes who played some backup QB and was the team’s third leading rusher.

Bruner was 69 for 108 passing for 959 yards and nine TDs with three interceptions.

Hughes was 46 for 98 passing for 416 yards and two TDs with six interceptions. He also rushed for 153 yards on 36 carries.

Guy Bailey returns and he was the team’s leading rusher for Somerset last season. Bailey finished with 1,388 yards and 15 TDs on 201 carries. Kam Hughes was the second leading rusher and finished with 428 yards and five TDs on 59 carries.

Leading receiver Cayden Cimala also returns for Somerset. He finished with 30 catches for 416 yards and three TDs.

Perry Central will return quite a bit on offense as well.

QB Kizer Slone will be back for his senior season.

He had a big season last year as he was 121 for 225 passing for 1,672 yards and 12 TDs with 13 interceptions.

Leading rusher Seth Jackson returns as well. He rushed for 552 yards and 12 TDs last season. Second leading rusher Elijah Gayheart returns and he rushed for 497 yards and three TDs.

Leading receivers Noah Kilburn and Ethan Combs both return as well. Kilburn finished with 36 catches for 527 yards and three TDs. Combs had 27 catches for 494 yards and four TDs.

This game could come down to the defense.

Both offenses return quite a bit from last season, so the defense that steps up and makes plays could determine the outcome of this game.

Who 2 Watch: For Perry Central Kizer Slone.

Slone should be comfortable running the Commodores’ offense after a full season of leading the way last year.

If he can get the passing game going early, that could open the running game up some too.

Slone will have to make the most of his opportunities and not turn the ball over.

If Slone has a big game, the Commodores could have a shot to open the season with a win.