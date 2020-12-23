Six new state champions were crowned this weekend at Kroger Field in the 2020 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals.

Class A

Paintsville 38,

Kentucky Country Day 7

Paintsville didn’t have any trouble jumping on Kentucky Country Day to open the state championship game Friday morning.

The Tigers reeled off 24 straight points before KCD got on the scoreboard.

Paintsville’s Devin Hall put the game on ice as he scored on a 38-yard fumble recovery for a TD with 5:01 left to play to set the game’s final scoreboard.

Paintsville sophomore running back Harris Phelps was named the game’s MVP with an outstanding performance. Phelps rushed for 223 yards and a TD on 22 carries.

Senior Jake Hyden, who suffered a knee injury before the playoffs started, rushed for 35 yards and three TDs on 14 carries. Luke Hyden added 26 rushing yards on four carries and starting quarterback Karsten Poe added 21 yards on six carries.

The Tigers rushed for 303 yards as a team.

Poe was two for two passing for 15 yards. Zach Taylor had both receptions.

Kentucky Country Day had a legendary name on its roster in Eric Dickerson.

This Eric Dickerson didn’t have a Hall of Fame performance against Paintsville, though as the Tigers held the halfback to 88 rushing yards on 19 carries. Nathan Caldwell had Country Day’s only TD of the game.

This was Paintsville’s first-ever state championship in the school’s 100 year history of playing football.

Class 2A

Beechwood 24,

LCA 23

Overtime

This season’s Class 2A state championship game was a classic much like last year’s.

Last year, Somerset drove over 70 yards to score with under a minute to lockup the state championship.

This year, Beechwood survived the Lexington Christian kicking game as the Tigers picked up a 24-23 overtime win over the Eagles.

With the game tied at the end of regulation, Lexington Christian Academy kicked a field goal. The field goal hit the uprights, but missed sending the game into overtime.

In overtime Beechwood quarterback Cameron Hergott found Torin Oshea for a 10-yard TD pass and Colin Graman added the extra-point to give the Tigers a 24-23 lead.

Lexington Christian’s Xavier Brown scored on a three-yard TD run.

The Eagles went for the extra-point kick to send the game into the second overtime, but Andrew Dobbs’ kick was blocked giving Beechwood the win and the Class 2A state championship.

This is the Tigers first state championship since moving up to Class 2A from Class A last season.

Class 4A

Boyle County 31,

Franklin County 28

Overtime

Franklin County’s Kaden Moorman rushed for a six-yard TD with 5:44 left to play to give the Flyers a 28-21 lead over Boyle County.

The Rebels didn’t panic, though.

Quarterback Jagger Gillis found Coleman Clark for a 59-yard TD with 3:51 left to tie things up at 28-28 and force overtime.

In overtime, Boyle County kicker Jackson Smith knocked down a 23-yard field goal to give the Rebels a 31-28 lead.

Franklin County got one last chance to win the game, but on fourth and goal from the Boyle County four-yard line, quarterback Nick Broyles’ pass to Moorman fell incomplete to give Boyle County the Class 4A state championship.

Class 3A

Ashland Blazer 35,

Elizabethtown 14

The Tomcats didn’t have any trouble claiming the Class 3A state championship.

Keontae Pittman had a huge game to lead Ashland Blazer to the hardware as he rushed for 253 yards and three TDs on 32 carries.

Quarterback Hunter Gillum followed with rushing yards and two TDs.

The Tomcats scored 21 straight before Elizabethtown got on the board.

Ashland Blazer held a 28-14 lead late in the game, but Pittman put the final bow on the win with a 58-yard TD run with 1:41 left in the game. That score answered a score from Elizabethtown at the 1:52 mark.

Ashland Blazer finished the season with an 11-0 record.

Class 5A

Bowling Green 17,

Owensboro 7

You can never count Bowling Green out.

At the beginning of the season, not many people were talking about Bowling Green and a state championship this season.

The Purples just played their game and captured the Class 5A state championship with a 17-7 win over Owensboro.

The game was scoreless after the first quarter of play.

Bowling Green got on the scoreboard first with a field goal with 9:02 left in the first half.

Then Connor Cooper scored on a 22-yard TD run with 1:54 left in the first half to give the Purples a 10-0 halftime lead.

The Purples added a score in the third and Owensboro scored late to avoid the shutout as Bowling Green captured another Class 5A state championship.

Class 6A

Trinity 28,

Male 0

Trinity’s dominance continued this season in the Class 6A state championship game.

The Shamrocks picked up a 28-0 shutout win over Male in the state championship game.

That was Trinity’s third straight shutout win.

The Shamrocks only gave up 48 points all season.

Male did do something that most teams haven’t done against this Trinity defense and that is gain positive rushing yards.

The Bulldogs finished the game with 30 rushing yards in the game.

On the season, Trinity only allowed 26 rushing yards all season.

Shamrock quarterback Nathan McElroy led the way for Trinity going nine for 16 for 147 yards and a TD.

Brad West led the running attack for the Shamrocks with 96 yards and three TDs on 19 carries.

Trinity finished the season with a 10-0 record.