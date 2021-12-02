LEXINGTON — The 2021 KHSAA football state championship games are set to be held at Kroger Field Friday, Dec. 3-Saturday, Dec. 4.

A dozen high school football teams from around the Commonwealth have advanced to the state title games.

Perennial state title contender Pikeville is preparing to meet Russellville in the Class 1A state title game at noon on Friday, Dec. 3.

The other state title matchups are Beechwood vs. Lexington Christian Academy (Class 2A), Paducah Tilghman vs. Belfry (Class 3A), Johnson Central vs. Boyle County (Class 4A), South Warren vs. Frederick Douglass (Class 5A) and St. Xavier vs. Male (Class 6A).

Tickets for the state championship games are available at http://khsaatickets.org.

The schedule for the KHSAA football state championships follows.

KHSAA Football State Championships Schedule

Friday, Dec. 3

Class 1A - Pikeville vs. Russellville, Noon

Class 2A - Beechwood vs. Lexington Christian Academy, 4:00 p.m.

Class 4A - Johnson Central vs. Boyle County, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Class 3A - Paducah Tilghman vs. Belfry, Noon

Class 5A - South Warren vs. Frederick Douglass, 4:00 p.m.

Class 6A - St. Xavier vs. Male, 8:00 p.m.