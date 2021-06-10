IRVINE — Hazard captured its fifth straight 14th Region baseball title on Tuesday, June 8, edging tournament host Estill County 7-6.

Determined Hazard scored four runs over its final four at-bats to battle back from behind to beat Estill County.

Starting strong, Estill County led 6-3 at the conclusion of the second inning.

Gus Mullins earned the win on the mound for the John Meehan-coached Bulldogs. Mullins pitched three and 2/3 innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out five and walking one.

Contributing on the hill for Hazard, Garrett Miller threw two and 1/3 innings in relief.

Thomas Forehand took the pitching loss for the Engineers. Forehand pitched five and 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out eight and walking one.

Jarrett Napier started the game on the mound for the Bulldogs. Napier allowed four runs on two hits over one inning, striking out one and walking one.

Rocky Hix started the game on the mound for the Engineers. Hix pitched one and 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on three hits while striking out one and walking one.

Hazard outhit Estill County 7-6.

Mullins and Samuel Shoptaw paced Hazard at the plate, providing two hits apiece for the Bulldogs.

Aiding Hazard’s offensive attack, Max Johnson drove in two runs.

Hix and Andrew Elam collected two hits and two RBIs apiece for Estill County in the season-ending loss.

Defensively, Estill County committed four errors.

Hazard (29-12) is scheduled to face 15th Region champion Johnson Central in the Semi-State 8 game at 1:00 p.m. at Morehead State University on Saturday, June 12.

Hazard 7,

Knott Central 3

Hazard erupted for a half-dozen runs during its final at-bat to knock off Knott Central 7-3 in the semifinals of the 14th Region Baseball Tournament at Estill County High School on Monday, June 7.

Knott Central led 3-0 at the conclusion of the fifth inning but the Bulldogs battled back.

Facing a two-run deficit, Hazard crossed home plate six times during the top half of the seventh inning to move ahead of familiar foe Knott Central.

The Bulldogs edged Knott Central 4-3 in the hits column.

Sawyer Patrick picked up the win on the mound for the Bulldogs. Patrick pitched a complete game, allowing three runs on three hits while recording eight strikeouts over seven innings.

Kent Damron took the pitching loss for Knott Central. Damron pitched six and 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs on three hits while registering 11 strikeouts.

Patrick, Hank Pelfrey, Gus Mullins and Garrett Miller each delivered one hit for the Bulldogs in come-from-behind win. Pelfrey drove in two of Hazard’s seven runs.

Caleb Justice went two for three at the plate to lead Knott Central’s offensive effort. Justice doubled for the Patriots in the short effort.

Knott Central struggled defensively, committing eight errors.

After claiming the win, reigning champion Hazard advanced to the 14th Region Baseball Tournament title game.

Hazard 11,

Wolfe County 1

Pulling away to win convincingly, Hazard defeated Wolfe County 11-1 in five innings in the opening round of the 14th Region Baseball Tournament at Estill County High School on Saturday, June 5.

After notching the win, Hazard advanced to the semifinals of the 14th Region Baseball Tournament.

The loss eliminated Wolfe County from the high school baseball postseason.

Matt Craft earned the win on the mound for the Bulldogs. Craft pitched one and 2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out three.

Gus Mullins, Garrett Miller and Max Johnson each put in work in relief on the mound for Hazard in the victory.

Jayden Hollon took the pitching loss for Wolfe County. Hollon surrendered five runs on four hits over one inning.

Contributing on the mound, Kris Evans and Andrew Mayabb pitched in relief for Wolfe County, throwing two and 1/3 innings and one inning, respectively.

Hazard outhit Wolfe County 9-2.

Craft and Mullins paced Hazard at the the plate, providing two hits and two RBIs apiece. Craft drilled two doubles while Mullins delivered a triple.

Defensively, Wolfe County committed two errors.

In the other opening round games in the 14th Region Baseball Tournament it was Letcher Central 3, Breathitt County 2 (Eight innings); Estill County 14, Perry Central 4 (Six innings) and Knott Central 16, Powell County 1 (Four innings).