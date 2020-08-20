The high school football season is upon us.

Next Monday, practice begins.

But wait.

Before that, the KHSAA Board of Control will meet this Thursday and discuss the season.

The state has pushed the date back of in school meetings until the end of September.

So what does that mean for fall sports?

We will find out Thursday.

KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett has said repeatedly that their will be a fall sports season.

We’re working on our football season previews right now.

So, traveling around talking to coaches and players, the thing that I hear is that they want a season.

It is an overwhelming thing that I hear.

Kids want to play.

Coaches think that their kids need to play.

So what is the answer?

That’s what the KHSAA will have to sit down and talk about once again on Thursday.

You have to commend the KHSAA for its efforts since the pandemic started.

They have had regular monthly meetings and have aired them for the public to watch.

The transparency is great.

You see the discussions.

You hear the concerns.

They talk about everything.

It’s not an easy job.

Last week, kids from schools around the state have started a campaign on social media.

They simply put up a sign with the #LetUsPlay.

They want to play.

Kids need some sense of normalcy.

If they can play and be safe, then I think it’s a great thing.

I’m rooting for a season.

Because some kids need it.

Some kids need the structure of playing sports and being in a team environment. Some kids need the discipline and structure that sports teaches to carry over into the classroom.

Thursday is going to be a big day for a lot of kids across the state.

The KHSAA is looking out for the kids.

They want what’s best.

They want them to be safe.

Since the nine or 10 weeks teams have been working out, only a small percentage have seen outbreaks and once they got them under control, they went back to work.

So what is the right answer?

I don’t know if there is an exact right answer to anything sports related right now.

So Thursday is a big day.

Kids have been working hard to get ready for a season.

They should find out one way or the other if they’ll be getting ready for a season come next Monday or not.