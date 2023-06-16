LEXINGTON — Kentucky Prep Softball has announced its player of the year and coach of the year award-winners for each of the state's 16 regions.
The Kentucky Prep Softball honorees from across the state follow.
Kentucky Prep Softball Players of the Year: Region 1 - Ally Hutchins (McCracken County); Region 2 - Brenna Sherman (Madisonville-North Hopkins); Region 3 - Jessie Daniels (Daviess County); Region 4 - McLaine Hudson (South Warren); Region 5 - Lynee Britain (Central Hardin); Region 6 - Kaden Dunlap (Mercy); Region 7 - Brooke Gray (Ballard); Region 8 - Emma Ginn (Trimble County); Region 9 - Kennedy Baioni (Highlands); Region 10 (tie) - Isabella Persinger (Harrison County), Reaghan Oney (Montgomery County); Region 11 - Abby Hammond (Lexington Catholic); Region 12 - Kayleigh White (East Jessamine); Region 13 - Emily Sizemore (North Laurel); Region 14 - Sarah Smith (Wolfe County); Region 15 (tie) - Mayson Delong (Johnson Central), Dani Crum (Lawrence County); Region 16 - Haven Ford (Rowan County).
Kentucky Prep Softball Coaches of the Year: Region 1 - Mikey Meyers (Paducah Tilghman); Region 2 - Jason Scott (Webster County); Region 3 - John Biggs (Daviess County); Region 4 - Rodney Bush (Greenwood); Region 5 - Jamie Goodman (Central Hardin); Region 6 - James Brentlinger (Mercy); Region 7 - Alan Jones (Ballard); Region 8 - Les Anderson (Woodford County); Region 9 (tie) - Milt Horner (Highlands), Sarah Osborne (Dixie Heights); Region 10 - Chad Persinger (Harrison County); Region 11 - Heat Sutton (Great Crossing); Region 12 - Kevin Dalton (Southwestern); Region 13 - Carly Mink (South Laurel); Region 14 (tie) - Michael Taulbee (Breathitt County), David Faulkner (Powell County); Region 15 - Joey Estep (Johnson Central); Region 16 - Larry Slone (Rowan County).