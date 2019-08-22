Trajon Campbell senior leadership

Trajon Campbell isn’t the biggest player on the field, he just plays like it.
Campbell will be on of the senior leaders for Hazard this year.
Last season, he saw some time in the backfield on offense.
He finished as the second leading rusher with 473 yards and seven TDs.
“The thing this year that we haven’t had in the past is there is a lot more competition that we’ve not really had in the past,” Campbell said. “We have a lot more competition this year on the team with a lot more spots that have to be filled. A lot of people are kind of setting us to the side and not thinking we’re going to be as good as we have been in the past. I think we’ll be just as good as we have been and the competition going on, a little better than what we’ve been.”
Campbell should see the most touches in the backfield, but don’t look for him to shoulder the load by himself.
A running back can only be as successful as the line in front of him.
“I think our line play is huge,” Campbell said. “It always starts up front with the center snapping the ball. Your linemen has to get a push and if they get a push, we can run all day. They kind of set the tone for how the game is going to be played.”
His experience should set him a part as a leader on this team.
“Experience is a big thing,” Campbell said. “You can be as physical as you want playing football, but if you’ve never played, you just don’t know what it’s going to be like when the game comes down to crunch time in the fourth quarter. We have a few guys with experience like myself, Reece (Fletcher) and Mason (Collins) on defense. If we can keep those guys heads straight and show them what it’s going to be like in a big situation, I think we’ll be OK.”
Campbell has set some goals for himself this season.
“On offense, I would like to be a team leader,” Campbell said. “You know, kind of help us to keep moving the ball up and down the field. On defense, I would like to get a couple more picks than I have in the past and help set a tone for the defensive backs because I’m the only senior in secondary. We need some guys to step up and I just want to be able to lead them.”
As a team, Campbell just wants the Bulldogs to be as successful as possible.
“I’d like to see us playing in the region finals and see what we’re made of,” Campbell said.
Hazard is scheduled to kickoff the season Friday, August 30 at home against Harlan County at 7:30 p.m.
