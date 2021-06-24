LEXINGTON — Hazard knew its back was against the wall.

Literally, the Bulldog outfielders played with their backs on the wall because of the power that Trinity possessed.

The Shamrocks were too much by pulling off a 12-1 win in six innings of play over the Bulldogs Thursday night in the KHSAA Baseball Tournament.

The Shamrocks went on to knock off Lyon County 10-3 in the semifinals and rolled to a 10-0 win over McCracken County in five innings in the state championship game.

The Shamrocks got rocking in the top of the second inning. Brady Willis reached on an error. That set up Austin Taylor. Taylor followed with a two-run homer to give the Shamrocks a 2-0 lead.

Trinity kept the momentum going in the bottom of the second. Josh Castleman singled to start things off. Mr. Baseball Daylen Lile followed with a single. Garrett Brunstetter followed with an RBI double to push the lead to 3-0. Thomas Nettles grounded out, but drove in a run to push the lead to 4-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning.

Hazard got on the board in the bottom of the third.

With one out, Hank Pelfrey struck out, but he reached first as the ball got past the Trinity catcher. David Mullins followed with a single to put runners on first and third.

Mullins got caught in a rundown trying to steal second. That allowed Pelfrey to score before Mullins was tagged out. Hazard cut the lead to 4-1 with the run.

Trinity put the game out of reach in the top of the fourth inning.

Castleman hit a leadoff single and Brunstetter followed with a double to put both runners in scoring position with no outs.

Robert Reed laid down a suicide squeeze bunt and the runner at third scored as the lead grew to 5-1.

Ethan Hodge followed with an RBI single as the lead grew to 6-1.

Then Mr. Baseball and University of Louisville commit Daylen Lile stepped to the plate. Lile hit a two-run homer run to the opposite field to push the lead to 8-1.

The Shamrocks were finished in the fourth as Korbyn Dickerson added an RBI double and Austin Taylor added an RBI single as the lead grew to 10-1.

Trinity added two more runs in the top of the seventh to set the game’s final score.

Eighth-grade pitcher Jakob Schweitzer earned the win on the mound for the Shamrocks. He threw three innings of work and gave up one run on two hits, while striking out four. Nathaniel Tencza came in and threw three innings of relief and gave up three hits and only one strikeout during his time on the mound.

Hazard’s Jarrett Napier suffered the loss on the mound. He gave up eight runs on eight hits, while striking out two batters in three and 1/3 innings of work. Mullins came in relief and threw 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on two hits. Sawyer Patrick finished the game for the Bulldogs by throwing two innings of work and giving up two runs on two hits with three strikeouts.

Mullins led the Bulldogs at the plate with a pair of hits. Dawson Duff, Napier and Garrett Miller each singled for Hazard.

The Bulldogs finished the season with a 30-13 record.

Trinity went on to knock off Lyon County 10-3 in state semifinals. In that game, Lile had two hits including an RBI double.

In the state championship game, the Shamrocks put the game in five innings. Trinity rolled past McCracken County 10-0.

Shamrock pitcher Colin Murphy threw all five innings of work and got the shutout by allowing two hits, while striking out six and walking one.

Korbyn Dickers finished three for four with a double and four RBIs in the state championship game.

Trinity finished the season with a 41-2 record and the state title.