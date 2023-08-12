MIDWAY— Camron Turner is one of 396 student-athletes that have been named to the Midway University Athletic Director’s Honor Roll for the spring 2023 semester.

Turner is a Perry County Central High School graduate. 

To be named to the Midway University Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average (GPA) of a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale during the semester.

Of the 396 student-athletes that were named to the honor roll, 213 were named to the Dean’s List – which requires a 3.60 GPA – while 121 Eagles achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA.

As a department, Midway University recorded a 3.21 GPA for the spring semester, while 23 of the 28 teams achieved a team GPA above a 3.0.

