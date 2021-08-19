Tyson Turner is kind of like a Swiss Army Knife for Hazard.

Turner plays multiple positions and he is ready for any situation he’s placed in on the field.

On offense, he can catch the ball and he can run the ball.

He can play special teams and return kicks and punts.

On defense he plays wherever you need as well.

Turner’s versatility was one of the reasons Hazard turned its season around last year.

The Bulldogs are looking to build on what they started last year and go even further than the Class A state semifinals this season.

Turner was second on the team in rushing with 277 yards rushing and two TDs on 48 carries. He was third on the team in receiving with 25 catches for 330 yards and four TDs.

On defense he had 38 total tackles and an interception.

“It’s really big,” Turner said. “We’ve worked all summer. We’re just working to hopefully get a state championship.”

Turner really enjoys his role as the athlete on the team. Lining up and playing different positions is fun to him.

“It’s really fun getting to play and learn every position,” Turner said. “It’s just really fun being out there.”

Last season, the emergence of Max Johnson at running back really helped the offense get going.

Turner benefitted from what Johnson was able to do on offense.

“Max (Johnson) came on late,” Turner said. “That was really big for us last year. He really helped us a lot. He was the reason we beat Pikeville. I can’t say anything otherwise.”

On defense, Turner plays in the secondary.

The Bulldogs should have a strong secondary this season with Andrew Ford and Johnson both returning alongside Turner.

“We have an experienced secondary, so we should be pretty good,” Turner said. “We should be fine against anybody we go against. We are confident going up against anyone.”

Last season gave the Bulldogs confidence to stay the course and keep improving.

“We we definitely gained some confidence from last year,” Turner said. “Beating Pikeville was really big. We gained a ton of confidence from that.

“We just have to keep improving, but once the playoffs start, it doesn’t matter what your record is,” Turner said. “You just go in and give it your all (that’s what we learned last season).”

Turner only has one goal in mind this season.

That is to end the season with championship gold.

“My only goal is a state championship,” Turner said. “That’s it. Nothing else.”

Hazard is scheduled to kickoff the season this Friday night at 7:30 p.m. on the road at Middlesboro.