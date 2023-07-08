LEXINGTON — The University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was announced on Thursday, July 29.
Robin Ewing Bodem (gymnastics), Chris Chenault (football), Danielle Galyer Day (swimming), Dick Parsons (baseball/basketball), Rajon Rondo (basketball) and Ryan Strieby (baseball) have been chosen for induction into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame.
The new Hall of Famers will be inducted during Hall of Fame Weekend September 29-30.
The UK Athletics Hall of Fame was started in 2005 to recognize and honor persons whose participation and achievements enriched and strengthened the University’s athletics program. A committee consisting of Hall of Famers, media members, campus representatives and current coaches and administrators elects new inductees each year.