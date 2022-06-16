It’s a busy time for UPike basketball.

The Bears are in the middle of their eight summer shootout camps.

The team camps started last week and will continue this week.

“We’ve got eight different shootouts, so I think we’re right in the middle,” Coach Tigh Compton said. “Last Saturday, we had a middle school shootout. Then we did Tuesday, Wednesday and today. We have a girls’ varsity shootout coming up tomorrow as well as Monday. Then we’re back into our busiest days Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s really good because we missed these camps during the pandemic. We’re able to get back into it in an abbreviated way last summer. Really just glad to be able to host so many schools. I think we had over 76 different teams coming over the course of the eight camps. We have a ton of students coming on campus, a ton of eyes on the kids with different coaches and platforms doing different things. We’re just glad to have people to come out and be able to participate. We’re in a great place because we have schools from Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee all within a couple of hours. We’re able to offer a unique experience in that regard scheduling wise. To where they’re not having to play the same teams they see all the time. We’re generally able to help with the schedule and get them some unique opponents.”

The team camps are good for teams to play different opponents that they are used to and the team camps also helps Compton and his staff meet kids, identify talent and make relationships for recruiting.

“We love to get out and see kids play,” Compton said. “We have coaches hitting us up all of the time wanting us to come and see their kids play. There is no better way than bringing them on our campus. We’ve been able to identify several prospects by coming and being a part of the camp. That’s a definite bonus to be able to watch them play and have them experience the community and the town by going out and eating at our restaurants being able to showcase what we have. It’s a good opportunity for us to keep an early eye on kids and identify early prospects. Plus this just gives us an opportunity to get to know them a little bit. We’re out here refereeing and running around an it is an intimate setting, so that helps us get to cut up and carry on with them a little bit to see what their personality is like and that really goes a long way.”

The Bears will also host their annual youth camp next week.

The camp was widely popular before the pandemic and they started it back last year.

Compton is hoping the turnout will be big this year.

“This is going to be the first time that we’ve done our youth camp since the pandemic started,” Compton said. “We’re really excited to get the kids back out June 20-23. The registration will start at 8:00 a.m. on June 20 and camp starts at 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. daily. We’re excited. Campers will get a shirt and a ball. We’re excited to get back out with the youth. We’ve not been able to do that. It was always a fan favorite, always jam packed full and people really looked forward to it. We had to do it a little later in June than what we would’ve preferred. We still hope to have a great turnout and are anxious to get the kids out here and have them interested and keep them interested in basketball.”

The month of June is busy for Compton and his staff.

He is rounding out the roster and getting incoming players on campus to workout even with all of the summer camps going on.

“The month of June is hectic,” Compton said. “We have a couple of more scholarships left. We’re trying to evaluate who we need to get with those, but we’re in here doing this most of the time. There are a lot of extra hours spent with our staff to put in the work to fill out our rosters. We feel really good about where we are at and feel good about the guys we have back as well as the guys we’ve signed. We’re a couple of more impact pieces away from being where we want to be. We’re working overtime to make sure we find the right guys not only represent us here, but represent our university as well.”

After camp season ends, Compton and his staff start getting ready for the season.

“It never ends,” Compton said. “We’re in there getting after it every day. We have a lot of local guys coming in and they’re all itching and chomping at the bit to come in and work and be around to get their feet wet. The want to knock some of the nervousness and some of the newness off. Nick Robinson is here working today. We’ve had Jordan Frazier and Keian Worrix around. The Lawrence County boys Trenton Adkins and Cody Maynard. We’ve got people from everywhere coming to help. Bradley Bunch and almost all of the freshman have been here at some point and time over the last few days. As much as this is for community support and providing a platform for the high schoolers, it also helps us out by getting some of these guys on campus and shake the new off a little bit.”