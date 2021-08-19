Who: Whitley County (0-0) at Perry Central (0-0)

Kickoff: Friday, August 20 7:30 p.m.

Location: Commodore Field, Hazard.

Coaches: Whitley County, Zeke Eier. Perry Central, Mark Dixon.

Notes: Whitley County finished last season with a 2-6 record. The Colonels were knocked out of the first round of the Class 5A playoffs by Southwestern.

The Commodores finished last season with a 3-6 record under first year head coach Mark Dixon.

Whitley County quarterback Caden Petrey returns to lead the Colonel offense. Petrey finished last season 125 for 214 passing for 1,626 yards and 11 TDs with seven interceptions. He also rushed for 168 yards and four TDs on 67 carries.

Dixon coached at Hazard for years and led the Bulldogs to a state championship with his tenure with the Bulldogs.

The Commodores are looking to build off last season.

Perry Central used two quarterbacks last season as Chanse McKenzie and Charles Mullins split time for the Commodores. McKenzie is listed on the roster this season, but Mullins is not listed on the Commodores’ KHSAA roster entering the season.

Also back on offense are Kobee Eldridge and Elijah Gayheart in the backfield and wide receiver Cade Miller.

Eldridge led the Commodores in rushing last season with 274 yards and three TDs on 66 carries; he was second in receiving with 21 catches for 238 yards. Miller followed with 232 rushing yards and three TDs on 32 carries; Miller led the Commodores in receiving with 32 catches for 354 yards and five TDs. Gayheart added 224 rushing yards on 54 carries.

Mason McArlanis and Ty Vinson also return on offense.

The Bulldogs have plenty of weapons at their disposal on the offensive side of the ball.

Who 2 Watch: For Perry Central, Cade Miller.

Miller is a dynamic athlete who can beat teams with his receiving abilities and his ability to rush the ball as well.

He has been starting since his freshman season and will look to be a leader on offense this season.

If Miller can catch passes out in the flats and stretch the field, look for that to alleviate some pressure off of the Commodore backfield.

Perry Central gained a lot of game experience last season.

Look for that to pay off and the Commodores to start to show even more improvement this season.

Hazard at

Middlesboro

Who: Hazard (0-0) at Middlesboro (0-0)

Kickoff: Friday, August 20 7:30 p.m.

Location: Bradner Stadium, Middlesboro.

Coaches: Hazard, Dan Howard. Middlesboro, Larry French.

Notes: The Bulldogs started off slow last season and gained steam by season’s end.

Hazard upset Pikeville in the district championship game last season before being knocked out of the Class A state semifinals by eventual state champion Paintsville.

The Bulldogs are looking to build from coach Dan Howard’s first season.

A lot of that success came because of the run game.

Hazard’s offensive line was in great shape and wore opposing defenses down late in the season.

Also Max Johnson emerged as one of the top running backs in Eastern Kentucky.

Johnson returns for his junior season.

Johnson had a monster game against Pikeville in the playoffs last season on offense and defense.

Middlesboro will definitely key on trying to slow Johnson down in the season opener.

The Yellow Jackets finished last season with a 6-1 record. The Yellow Jackets won one game by forfeit, so they only played in six total games last season.

Middlesboro didn’t take part in the Class 2A playoffs last season, though.

The Yellow Jackets graduated their starting quarterback from last season, but Cayden Grigsby did get some time under center.

Grigsby finished last season 10 for 22 passing for 150 yards and a TD. He also rushed for 171 yards and two TDs on 43 carries.

Middlesoboro graduated their top two running backs from a season ago, so they’ll have new guys in the backfield looking to fill the role.

Middlesboro’s defense was good last season as the Yellow Jackets only gave up 14 points per game.

Who 2 Watch: For Hazard, freshman Max Pelfrey.

Pelfrey will be stepping up a level of play from middle school.

Look for the other Max, Max Johnson, to get some reps at quarterback as well, but don’t be surprised if Hazard doesn’t give the freshman some looks at quarterback.

Hazard won’t rush or force Pelfrey at quarterback, until he’s ready.

But if he can come in and make a play or two and alleviate some pressure off of Johnson, it could be a good sign for the Bulldogs and it could be just the spark they need to pick up a big road win to start the season.