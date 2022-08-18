Middlesboro at Hazard

Who: Middlesboro (0-0) at Hazard (0-0)

Kickoff: Friday, August 19 7:30 p.m.

Location: Daniel Field, Hazard.

Coaches: Larry French, Middlesboro. Dan Howard, Hazard.

Notes: Last season, Hazard and Middlesboro opened the season against each other. In that matchup, Middlesboro walked away with a 22-20 home win over the Bulldogs.

The Yellowjackets return starting quarterback Cayden Grigsby under center this year.

Last season as a sophomore, Grigsby was 82 for 129 passing for 1,745 yards and 21 TDs with six interceptions. He also rushed for 858 yards and 11 TDs on 106 carries.

The Yellowjackets did lose top running back Caleb Bogonko, though.

Middlesboro lost three of its top five receivers from a year ago. Kameron Wilson is the Yellowjackets’ top returning receiver. Wilson caught 19 passes for 345 yards and five TDs.

Middlesboro also returns wide receiver Jack Yoakum. Yoakum had three catches for 95 yards.

Middlesboro lost its top four tacklers from a year ago. The top returning tackler on the team is Terrance Brooks. Brooks had 34 tackles (10 for a loss) and two sacks on the season.

Hazard lost a few pieces on both sides of the ball, but return a lot of talent.

On offense, Hazard quarterback Max Pelfrey will be entering his sophomore season. He started every game as a freshman for the Bulldogs.

Last season, Max Pelfrey finished the season 138 for 244 passing for 1,969 yards and 16 TDs with 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 168 yards and six TDs on 89 carries.

Hazard also returns top rusher Max Johnson. Johnson rushed for 760 yards and seven TDs on 128 carries last season. He also had 18 catches for 219 yards and a TD.

The Bulldogs also return top returning wide receiver Hank Pelfrey. Hank Pelfrey, Max Pelfrey’s older brother, had 29 catches for 632 yards and five TDs.

Johnson is the top returning tackler from a season ago for the Bulldogs. He had 86 tackles (eight and 1/2 were for losses) and one and 1/2 sacks. He also led the state in interceptions with eight.

Who 2 Watch: Hazard quarterback Max Pelfrey.

Max Pelfrey doesn’t look like the same kid from a year ago.

He has worked hard in the weight room and he’s a lot bigger than last season.

During seven-on-sevens and scrimmages, Max Pelfrey has been throwing the ball around even more.

His arm has gotten stronger and he is playing with a lot of confidence.

If Max Pelfrey has a big game, look for the Bulldogs to have a chance to come away with a big home win Friday night.

Perry Central at Whitley County

Records: Perry Central, 0-0; Whitley County, 0-0

Kickoff: Friday, Aug. 19; 7:30 p.m.

Location: Colonel Stadium, Williamsburg.

Coaches: Mark Dixon, Perry Central. Zeke Eier, Whitley County.

Perry Central will be on the road at Whitley County for its opening game in the 2022 high school football season.

The Commodores are scheduled to visit the Colonels for a season opener on Friday, Aug. 19.

Perry Central and Whitley County are familiar foes. The Commodores managed to defeat the Colonels 20-13 when the two teams met for a season opener in 2021.

Perry Central competes in Class 4A District 8. Coach Mark Dixon guides the Commodores.

Perry Central showed improvement throughout the 2021 high school football season. Following a loss to district rival Letcher County Central in the opening round of the Class 4A Playoffs, Perry Central exited the 2021 season 7-4.

Whitley County competes in Class 5A, District 8. Coach Zeke Eier guides the Colonels.

After falling to district rival Southwestern in the first round of the Class 5A Playoffs, Whitley County exited the 2021 season 2-9.

Limited offensively throughout the 2021 season, Whitley County averaged only 99 rushing yards per game. Opponents outscored the Colonels 376-246 in 2021.

Kickoff for the Perry Central-Williamsburg football game is set for 7:30 p.m. in Williamsburg.

Who 2 Watch: For Perry Central, junior running back Elijah Gayheart.

Back on the field for his junior season, Gayheart ranked second in rushing for the Commodores in 2021. As a sophomore, Gayheart rushed 99 times for 522 yards.

For Whitley County, senior wide receiver/defensive back Sam Harp.

Among the most underrated high school football wide receivers in the state, Harp hauled in 26 receptions for 776 yards and 10 TDs during the 2021 season. Harp is expected to take on an even larger role for Whitley County during his final prep season.