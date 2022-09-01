Hazard at Breathitt County

Who: Hazard (2-0) at Breathitt County (2-0)

Kickoff: Friday, September 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Mike Holcomb Athletic Complex, Jackson.

Coaches: Dan Howard, Hazard. Kyle Moore, Breathitt County.

Hazard is coming off a big 40-20 win over Class 4A Harlan County, while Breathitt County is coming off of a 28-6 win over Powell County.

Hazard has been good in the first two games of the season.

The Bulldogs have scored 42 and 40 points against a good Class 2A (Middlesboro) and a good Class 4A (Harlan County) team.

Max Johnson is running the ball well. He is the catalyst for everything. In just two games, Johnson has rushed for 353 yards and four TDs on 39 carries. He’s also caught three passes for 76 yards and a TD.

When defenses try to stop him, that just opens up the pass game for the Bulldogs.

Sophomore quarterback Max Pelfrey has looked impressive as well. He is 23 for 38 passing for 351 yards and four TDs with two interceptions.

Newcomer Landon Smith has been a great addition as well. Smith has 11 catches for 191 yards and two TDs.

Hazard’s defense has also came up with four interceptions on the year.

The Bulldogs were outstanding in the secondary last season and they are continuing that this season.

The defense as a whole is giving up 22 points per game.

Breathitt County opened the season with a 43-0 win over Magoffin County and followed it with a 28-6 win over Powell County.

Those weren’t the toughest of wins, but they Bobcats are still off to a 2-0 start and it’s never easy beating Breathitt County at Breathitt County.

The Bobcats didn’t have any stats listed on the KHSAA website from the Powell County game, but against Magoffin County, Breathitt County. Used a balanced attack on offense.

Quarterback Tyler Bryant was 10 for 14 passing for 175 yards and two TDs. He also rushed for 22 yards and a TD on six carries.

Caden Bowling led the rushing attack with 155 yards and two TDs on eight carries.

Breathitt County’s defense forced three fumbles and recovered all three of them.

This could be a game decided by turnovers.

Both teams have had success forcing turnovers early on in the season.

Hazard is hard to throw against, while Breathitt County is forcing fumbles in the run game.

Who 2 Watch: Hazard’s Landon Smith.

Smith is a transfer from Knott Central and has been fitting in with the Bulldogs great so far.

He has to play on both sides of the ball and has had an impact on both sides of the ball so far.

He leads the Bulldogs in receptions. Receiving yards and receiving TDs.

Smith seems to have already developed good chemistry with quarterback Max Pelfrey.

If Smith has another big game, the Bulldogs could leave Breathitt County with another win.