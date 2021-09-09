Hazard at Letcher Central

Who: Hazard (2-1) at Letcher Central (2-1)

Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Location: Cougar Field, Whitesburg.

Coaches: Dan Howard, Hazard; Junior Matthews, Letcher Central.

Notes: After being sidelined due to a cancellation, Hazard is preparing to visit Letcher Central for its third game in the 2021 high school football season.

Hazard is 2-1 through its first three weeks. The Bulldogs picked up a forfeit win over Breathitt County last week.

Quarterback Max Pelfrey paces Hazard through the air. Pelfrey has completed 16 of 28 passes for 240 yards and one TD. He has thrown one interception.

Hazard has rushed 53 times for 467 yards and six TDs. Accounting for most of Hazard’s rushing yardage, Max Johnson has rushed 30 times for 327 yards and three TDs. Contributing on the ground for the Bulldogs, Pelfrey has rushed 12 times for 45 yards and two TDs.

Defensively, Johnson leads the Bulldogs. Johnson has logged 20 tackles and three interceptions for the Hazard defensive unit.

Letcher Central is 2-1 following its first setback in the 2021 high school football season. After notching back-to-back wins over Shelby Valley and David Crockett (Tenn.), Letcher Central suffered a lopsided loss to Class A frontrunner Pikeville.

The Cougars pulled away to defeat host Shelby Valley 50-13 in a high school football season opener on Monday, Aug. 20.

Claiming its second straight win, Letcher Central outlasted visiting David Crockett, an opponent from Tennessee, 26-24 on Friday. Aug. 27.

Dealing Letcher Central its first loss in the 2021 season on Friday, Sept. 3, Pikeville defeated the Cougars 48-7.

Quarterback Carson Adams leads the Cougars, both through the air and on the ground. Adams has completed 27 of 43 passes for 300 yards and one TD but thrown three interceptions. The versatile Adams has rushed 33 times for 241 yards and three TDs.

As a team, Letcher Central has rushed 91 times for 644 yards and eight TDs.

Keaton Day leads Letcher Central defensively. Day has recorded a team-high 28 tackles for the Cougars.

The Bulldogs and Cougars did not meet during the 2020 high school football season.

Kickoff for the Hazard-Letcher Central football game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Who 2 Watch: For Hazard, junior wide receiver/defensive back Max Johnson. One of the area’s top two-way high school football players, Johnson is a productive athlete.

For Letcher Central, junior quarterback Carson Adams. One of the top rising high school quarterbacks in Eastern Kentucky, Adams is a dual threat signal caller.

Perry Central at Breathitt County

Who: Perry Central (2-0) at Breathitt County (0-3)

Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Location: Mike Holcomb Athletic Complex, Jackson.

Coaches: Mark Dixon, Perry Central; Kyle Moore, Breathitt County.

Notes: Perry Central is set to visit Breathitt County for its third game in the 2021 high school football season.

Starting strong, Perry Central is 2-0 after claiming back-to-back wins over Whitley County and Floyd Central.

Perry Central topped Whitley County 20-14 in a season opener on Friday, Aug. 20.

Remaining in the win column one week late on Friday, Aug. 27, Perry Central shut out Floyd Central 35-0.

Quarterback Chanse McKenzie is leading the Commodores. McKenzie has completed 24 of 38 passes for 371 yards and seven TDs.

Cade Miller has emerged as Perry Central’s top receiver. Miller has hauled in 13 receptions for 124 yards and three TDs.

On the ground, Perry Central has rushed 46 times for 265 yards and one TD. Leading the Commodores on the ground, Elijah Gayheart has rushed 19 times for 142 yards.

Defensively, Josh Perkins (16 tackles), Austin Boggs (15 tackles) and Kobee Eldridge (15 tackles) are combining to lead the Commodores.

Breathitt County has dropped games to Paul Laurence Dunbar and North Laurel. A Breathitt County-Hazard game scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3 was canceled due to COVID.

Through two games, opponents have outscored Breathitt County 103-40.

Quarterback Jaylen Turner led Breathitt County in its season opener versus Paul Laurence Dunbar, completing 16 of 32 passes for 242 yards. Turner threw two interceptions but thrived on the ground, rushing 23 times for 130 yards and two TDs.

Freshman Austin Sperry is the top receiver for the Bobcats. Sperry led Breathitt County in receiving during the 2020 high school football season.

Isaac Turner, Bryce Hoskins and Caden Bowling are additional key offensive players for the Bobcats,

The Commodores and Bobcats did not meet during the 2020 high school football season.

Kickoff for the Perry Central-Breathitt County football game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m..

Who 2 Watch: For Perry Central, sophomore running back Elijah Gayheart. A productive running back, Gayheart is a rushing threat for the Commodores.

For Breathitt County, freshman receiver Austin Sperry. One of the state’s top young high school student-athletes, Sperry is an exceptional receiver.