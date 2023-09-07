Bell County at Perry Central

Records: Bell County, 3-0; Perry Central, 2-1.

Kickoff: Friday, Sept. 8; 7:30 p.m.

Location: Perry Central Football Field, Hazard.

Coaches: Dudley Hilton, Bell County; Mark Dixon, Perry Central.

Perry Central will be looking to bounce back and return to the win column as it hosts Bell County on Friday, Sept. 8.

The Commodores are 2-1. Perry Central edged Somerset 22-21 in its season opener on Friday, Aug. 18. Then, carrying momentum over from its season opening win, Perry Central outlasted Breathitt County 29-26 on Friday, Aug. 25.

Dealing Perry Central (Class 4A, District 8) its first loss, Lawrence County pulled away to defeat the Commodores 38-14 on Friday, Sept. 1.

The Bobcats are 3-0. Bell County knocked off North Laurel 19-7 in its season opener on Friday, Aug. 18. Remaining in the win column, Bell County beat Boyd County 60-41 on Friday, Aug. 25 and won even more convincingly in its home opener. Bell County (Class 3A, District 7) leveled visiting Letcher County Central 52-18 in the Short-Remond Auto Group Pride of the Mountains Bowl on Friday, Sept. 1.

The Commodores and Bobcats did not meet during the 2022 high school football season.

Perry Central has regular season games remaining versus Bell County, Shelby Valley, Martin County, Whitley County, Letcher County Central, Corbin and Williamsburg.

Kickoff for the Perry Central-Bell County football game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Who 2 Watch: For Bell County, senior running back Daniel Thomas.

Excelling on the ground for Bell County, Thomas has rushed 72 times for 796 yards and 13 touchdowns in three games. Thomas ranks among the top running backs in the state, regardless of class.

For Perry Central, junior wide receiver Noah Kilburn.

Leading Perry Central in receiving, Kilburn has established himself as a productive receiver. Through three games, Kilburn has hauled in 15 receptions for 253 yards and one touchdown.

Hazard at Letcher Central

Who: Hazard (1-2) at Letcher Central (1-2)

Kickoff: Friday, September 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Cougar Stadium, Whitesburg.

Coaches: Dan Howard, Hazard. Junior Matthews, Letcher Central.

Hazard is coming off of a 22-6 road loss at Paris, while Letcher Central is coming off of a 52-18 loss at Bell County.

Both teams need a win to get back on track this season.

Hazard’s defense has been good, but the Bulldogs have to score more points on offense.

In three games, Hazard has scored 26 points this season; that’s an average of 8.66 points per game.

No matter the team, that won’t result in wins.

Hazard won’t panic, though and Bulldogs’ Head Coach Dan Howard will figure it out.

He always does.

The Bulldogs have too much talent not too.

It seems like Max Pelfrey is starting to get more and more comfortable too.

Which could mean good things for the Bulldogs.

In three games, he is 45 for 90 passing for 471 yards and three TDs with six interceptions.

The interceptions are high, but that comes trying to figure out a whole new cast of skill players.

The run game has struggled this season.

That’s where the Bulldogs really need to turn things around at on offense.

Hazard has only rushed for 239 yards and a TD this season.

That won’t get it done.

Opposing defenses can just concentrate on the pass game and that could be the main reason of the high interception rate so far.

The good news is that it’s only Week 4 and Hazard has the hole regular season to figure it out.

Letcher Central looked good in its season opening win over Shelby Valley.

The Cougars picked up a 36-26 win and scored 26 of their points off of turnovers.

Since that game, the Cougars have combined to score 38 points.

But the defense is the biggest reason for the two straight losses giving up 40 and 52 points to Raceland and Bell County.

Isaac Matthews rushed for 156 yards and two TDs against Shelby Valley.

In the two games since, he has only combined to rush for 16 yards and a TD.

Quarterback Gunner Holbrook is 22 for 40 passing on the season for 269 yard and two TDs with three interceptions.

Matthews is the only running back with over 100 yards this season; Peyton Combs has rushed for 95 yards and a TD.

Brett Smith leads the receivers with 10 catches for 137 yards and a TD.

Can the Letcher Central defense keep Hazard quiet?

Who 2 Watch: For Hazard, the offensive line.

The Bulldogs will need to get the run game going whether it’s Pelfrey, Gayheart, Johnson, Logan or Blankenship running the ball.

The offensive line will be key.

Letcher Central was good against Shelby Valley against the run, but haven’t been as good in the two games since.

If one of the Bulldogs can keep the defense honest, look for Hazard to have a good shot at getting a huge road win.