Perry Central at Shelby Valley

Who: Perry Central (2-2) at Shelby Valley (3-1)

Kickoff: Friday, Sept. 15; 7:30 p.m.

Location: Shelby Valley High School Football Field, Robinson Creek.

Coaches: Mark Dixon, Perry County Central; Anthony Hampton, Shelby Valley.

Perry Central is set to visit Shelby Valley for its fifth game in the 2023 high school football season.

The Commodores and Wildcats will meet for a non-district game.

Perry Central and Shelby Valley did not meet during the 2022 high school football season.

The Commodores are 2-2. Perry Central opened the 2023 high school football season with back-to-back wins over Somerset and Breathitt County. But since then, Perry Central has dropped back-to-back games to Lawrence County and Bell County.

The Wildcats are 3-1. After dropping its season opener to Letcher County Central, Shelby Valley has notched three straight wins over Lawrence County, Martin County and Middlesboro.

Perry Central (Class 4A, District 8) has regular season games remaining versus Shelby Valley, Martin County, Whitley County, Letcher County Central, Corbin and Williamsburg.

Kickoff for the Perry Central-Shelby Valley football game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Who 2 Watch: For Perry Central, senior quarterback Kizer Slone.

Leading Perry Central through the air, Slone has completed 48 passes for 643 yards and four TDs. Slone has completed two or more passes to six different receivers.

Contributing on the ground for Perry Central, Slone has rushed 26 times for 125 yards and four TDs.

For Shelby Valley, senior quarterback/defensive back Russ Osborne.

A longtime leader for Shelby Valley, Osborne has completed 58 passes for 817 yards and six TDs. Osborne has completed three of more passes to six different receivers.

Making an impact on the ground as well as through the air, Osborne has rushed 43 times for 165 yards and three TDs.

A two-way standout, Osborne has recorded 35 tackles and one interception for the Wildcats’ defensive unit.

Breathitt County at Hazard

Who: Breathitt County (1-3) at Hazard (1-3)

Kickoff: Friday, September 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Daniel Field, Hazard.

Coaches: Breathitt County, Kyle Moore. Hazard, Dan Howard.

Breathitt County is coming off of a 41-0 shutout loss to Johnson Central, while Hazard is coming off of a 54-7 loss at Letcher Central.

The two teams are in similar situations this season.

Both are 1-3 on the season and both have played really tough schedules against teams in higher classes than them.

Breathitt County opened the season with a 48-14 loss to Belfry. The Bobcats followed with a 29-26 loss at Perry Central. Breathitt County then picked up a 63-13 win over Lewis County before falling to Johnson Central 41-0 last week.

Hazard opened the season with a 20-7 loss at Martin County. The Bulldogs followed with a 13-12 win over Harlan County. Hazard then fell on the road at Paris 22-6 before falling to Johnson Central 54-7 last week.

Other than its 63-13 win, Breathitt County has only scored 40 points in its three losses.

On the season, the Bobcats are averaging 25.75 points per game, while the defense is giving up 32.75 points per game.

Dillon Stacy is one of four players to play quarterback for Breathitt County this season. Stacy leads the way going 30 for 52 passing for 505 yards and three TDs with two interceptions.

Jaden Gibson leads the rushing attack with 205 yards and four TDs on 40 carries.

Austin Sperry leads the receivers with 11 catches for 212 yards and a TD. Isaac Turner follows with eight catches for 144 yards and a TD.

Kory Combs leads the defense with 30 tackles.

Patrick Trumbo, Brayden Barnett and Jason Tolson each have an interception. Tolson returned his for a TD.

For Hazard, the Bulldogs have to get the run game going.

Through four games, the Bulldogs only have rushed for 269 yards.

Last week against Letcher Central, they only rushed for 30 yards.

On the season, Hazard is averaging 8.25 points per game.

The Bulldogs were hoping for a high-powered, high scoring offense before the season started.

The Hazard defense is giving up 27 points per game.

Hazard has shown flashes of being good on both sides this season, but the offense has to figure out how to get the running game going.

Who 2 Watch: For Hazard, the offensive line.

The Bulldogs need to focus on the run game and the offensive line needs to win the matchup up front against Breathitt County.

If they can do that and take pressure off of the passing game, it could mean a win for Hazard.

The Bulldogs look good on some drives against Letcher Central, but some unfortunate flags or turnovers hurt their offense a lot last week.

Look for the Bulldogs to focus on the run game more against Breathit County.