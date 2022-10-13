Sayre at Hazard

Who: Sayre (4-3) at Hazard (5-2)

Kickoff: Friday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Daniel Field, Hazard.

Coaches: Chad Pennington, Sayre. Dan Howard, Hazard.

Sayre opened district play last week with a 44-15 loss to Pikeville, while Hazard fell 27-0 to the No. 1 team in Class 3A’s RPI rankings.

This game will at least decide the No. 2 seed in district play.

Hazard, Sayre and Pikeville are in a three team district which means all three teams will advance to the Class A playoffs.

If Sayre wins, the Spartans get the No. 2 seed. If Hazard wins, the Bulldogs will clinch at least the No. 2 seed and have a shot to win the district next week at Pikeville.

Sayre is averaging 29.287 points per game this season, while the Spartans’ defense is giving up 21.285 points per game.

The Spartans are led by former NFL standout quarterback Chad Pennington.

He coaches his son and Sayre quarterback Luke Pennington. Last season, the eldest son Cole Pennington graduated and followed in his father’s footsteps signing to play college football at Marshall.

This season Luke Pennington is leading the way for the Spartans. He is 102 of 159 passing for 1,124 yards and 16 TDs with two interceptions.

Travis Smith leads the Spartans’ rushing attack with 382 yards and four TDs on 78 carries. Caden Jones follows with 172 yards on the ground and a TD on 32 carries. Charlie Slabaugh has 93 yards and TD on 15 carries.

Brock Coffman leads the Spartan wide receivers with 49 catches for 539 yards and six TDs. Slabaugh follows with 33 catches for 338 yards and seven TDs. Owen Murphy has nine catches for 146 yards and two TDs. Jackson Stuart has six catches for 55 yards and a TD. Grant Barnsetin has has added four catches for 45 yards and a score.

On defense, the Spartans have recovered five fumbles this season.

Slabaugh leads the defense with 49 tackles (four for losses) and one for a TD. Camden Stout has added 35 tackles and a sack.

The Spartans have come up with seven interceptions this season.

Hazard shutout for the first time last week against Bardstown.

The Bulldogs couldn’t get anything going against a stout defense.

Despite the loss, the Bulldogs are still sitting at the No. 1 spot in the Class A RPI rankings.

The loss was only the Bulldogs’ second on the season.

Hazard didn’t have stats posted from last week’s game.

The Bulldogs know that the Spartans will enter the game ready to play and the Sayre offense will look to throw the ball around.

The Bulldogs like to spread the ball around as well, but focus more on the run game than the Spartans due.

Senior running back Max Johnson is a key part to the Bulldogs’ offensive output.

Who 2 Watch: Hazard’s secondary.

Led by Max Johnson, Hazard’s secondary is really strong and quick.

They create a lot of havoc and force opposing teams to turn the ball over.

Through six games, the Bulldogs’ secondary came up with 10 interceptions.

Johnson leads the way with five picks for Hazard.

Ryan Dean follows with two interceptions. Landon Smith, Jayvon White and Memphis Blankenship each have one.

Johnson has 55 tackles from the secondary as well.

If the secondary can slow the passing game of Sayre, look for Hazard to come away with a big district win.

Perry Central at Clay County

Who: Perry Central (5-2) at Clay County (4-3)

Kickoff: Friday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Tiger Stadium, Manchester.

Coaches: Mark Dixon, Perry Central. Michael Sizemore, Clay County.

Looking to return to the win column following a loss to two-time state champion Johnson Central, Perry Central is set to visit Clay County for its next Class 4A District 8 game on Friday, Oct. 14.

The Commodores continue to look to record their first Class 4A District 8 win in the 2022 high school football season.

Perry Central is 5-2 overall and 0-2 in Class 4A, District 8. The Commodores have notched wins over Whitley County, Floyd Central, Breathitt County, Powell County and Paintsville after opening the season 4-0.

Perry Central has dropped Class 4A, District 8 games to Letcher County Central and Johnson Central.

Through seven games, opponents have outscored the Commodores 226-194.

Seven games into the 2022 high school football season, Perry Central's offensive attack is balanced between rushing and passing.

Clay County is 4-3 overall and 1-2 in Class 4A, District 8. The Tigers have posted wins over Leslie County, Lynn Camp, Pike County Central and Harlan County, putting together a four-game winning streak earlier in the season.

Clay County has lost games to Knox Central, Johnson Central and Letcher County Central.

Through seven games, Clay County has outscored opponents 235-201.

Clay County's offensive attack continues to thrive through the air.

The Commodores pulled away to defeat the Tigers 34-8 in a Class 4A, District 8 game during the 2021 high school football season.

Kickoff for the upcoming Perry Central-Clay County game is set for 7:30 p.m. in Manchester.

Who 2 Watch: For Perry Central, junior running back/linebacker Seth Jackson.

Perry Central's second-leading rusher, Jackson leads the Commodores in scoring. In addition to excelling offensively, Jackson is among Perry Central's Top 10 tacklers.

For Clay County, junior quarterback Tate Rice

One of the most underrated high school quarterbacks in the state, Rice has completed 93 of 143 passes for 1,435 yards and 21 touchdowns. An accurate passer, Rice has thrown only one interception thus far in the 2022 high school football season.