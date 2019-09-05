Week 3 Prep Preview: Bulldogs take on Blackcats

Who: Hazard (0-1) at Prestonsburg (0-2)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Josh Francis Field, Blackcat Stadium, Prestonsburg.
Coaches: Hazard, Mark Dixon. Prestonsburg, Brandon Brewer.
Notes: Hazard fell to Class 4A Harlan County last week 22-20, while Prestonsburg fell to Class 3A’s Lawrence County 42-12.
The Bulldogs featured a balanced offense. Hazard racked up 310 total yards of offense.
Quarterback Garrett Miller led the way for the Bulldogs as he went nine for 14 passing for 190 yards and two TDs.
Trajon Campbell led the rushing attack for the Bulldogs with 71 yards on 14 carries. Reece Fletcher added 33 yards and a TD on seven carries and Miller added 16 yards.
Mason Collins led the way for the Hazard receivers. Collins had four catches for 94 yards and a TD. Campbell followed with a catch for a 45-yard TD. Andrew Ford hauled in four catches for 41 yards.
Fletcher had a monster game on defense. He led the Bulldogs with 20 total tackles. Collins followed with 14 total tackles. Max Johnson added 12 total tackles and Hazard’s only sack.
Tyson Turner came up with an interception for the Bulldogs as well.
Prestonsburg’s offense struggled as Lawrence County held the Blackcats to only 82 total yards of offense.
Clark Akers led the way for the Blackcats with 27 yards rushing on eight carries. Samuel Kelly followed with 16 yards rushing. John Rose added 14 yards and a TD.
Prestonsburg quarterback Brayden Slone was one for three passing with 12 yards and an interception. He also rushed for 13 yards and a TD on two carries.
Rose had the only catch for the Blackcats.
Akers led the Blackcats with six tackles as well. Nathan McGuire and Kelly each followed with four tackles.
Who 2 Watch: For Hazard, quarterback Garrett Miller. For Prestonsburg, Clark Akers.
In his first start, Miller had an impressive game.
He is tall and has a big arm.
He is also accurate as he went nine for 14 passing.
Miller has some good athletes to throw too as well.
He can tuck the ball and run when things break down.
If Miller has another big game look for him to lead the Bulldogs to a win.
Akers led the Blackcats on both sides of the ball.
The Blackcats want to slow the game down. Akers will have to play a big role in the run game to control the clock and keep the chains moving.
Perry Central at Whitley County
Who: Perry Central (0-1) vs. Whitley County (1-1)
Kickoff: Friday, 6:00 p.m.
Location: The Appalachian Bowl at Clay County’s Tiger Stadium, Manchester.
Coaches: Perry Central, Ovie Canady. Whitley County, Jep Irwin.
Notes: Perry Central is coming off of its Bye Week, while Whitley County is coming off of a 33-14 win over Scott (Tnn.)
Perry Central lost its first game of the season 32-20 to Leslie County. The Commodores are young and have a lot of talent on defense, especially.
Perry Central still doesn’t have any stats reported from the Leslie County game to the KHSAA website.
Perry Central and Whitley County used to be district rivals, but the Commodores moved from Class 5A to Class 4A.
Through two games, Whitley County quarterback Seth Mills is 24 for 44 passing for 244 yards and three TDs.
Woody Lawson leads Whitley County with 229 rushing yards and a TD on 25 carries.
On defense, Zach Saylor leads the Colonels with 18 total tackles and a sack. Colton Bargo follows with 17 total tackles and a team-high three sacks.
Who 2 Watch: Perry Central’s defense.
The Commodores gave up 32 points to Leslie County in the opener.
Whitley County’s offense has put up good numbers in the first two games.
Perry Central’s defense will have to grow up quickly if they want to pick up their first win of the season in the Appalachian Bowl.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.