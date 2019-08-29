Week 2 Prep Preview: Hazard opens the season against Harlan Co.

Who: Harlan County (1-0) at Hazard (0-0)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Daniel Field, Hazard.
Coaches: Harlan County, Warren Creech. Hazard, Mark Dixon.
Notes: Harlan County picked up a forfeit win over Harlan in the opening week of play. This will be Hazard’s season opener.
Hazard will return some good experience this season, but will also add in some new talent.
Garrett Miller will be under center for the Bulldogs in the season opener.
Miller looked sharp in his final preseason game against Shelby Valley a couple of weeks ago.
Running back Trajon Campbell will get the bulk of the carries for the Bulldogs, but look for Reece Fletcher to get some touches as well.
The Bulldog defense looked good against the Wildcats.
The Bulldogs made it tough for a good Shelby Valley offense to gain any meaningful yards.
But that was preseason and the Wildcats didn’t have starting quarterback Dalton Meade.
Harlan County will be a test for the Bulldogs.
The Black Bears are a Class 4A team.
Harlan County likes to run the ball and control the line of scrimmage.
Who 2 Watch: For Hazard there is plenty of talent to watch for, but look for Mason Collins.
It will be easy to find him.
Collins looks like he could be playing at the next level.
He is physicality imposing at this level.
On defense, he is a quick linebacker who can put big hits on opponents.
He is great at getting pressure in the run game, but can also cover guys in space.
Collins also gets some carries for the Bulldogs, especially on goal-line situations and short-yardage situations.
If Collins has a big game and dominates on the defensive side making it hard for the Black Bear running backs, the Bulldogs could pick up a big season-opening win.
Perry Central is on its Bye Week.
