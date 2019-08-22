Week 1 Prep Preview: Perry Central at Leslie County

Who: Perry Central (0-0) at Leslie County (0-0)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Eagle Stadium, Hyden.
Coaches: Perry Central, Ovie Canady. Leslie County, Eddie Melton.
Notes: Perry Central finished the 2018 season with an 8-3 record.
The Commodores were knocked out of the first round of the Class 5A playoffs by Southwestern.
Perry Central makes the move to Class 4A this year, though.
Letcher Central and Harlan County made the move to Class 4A District 8 with the Commodores from Class 5A District 8.
The Commodores also share a district with Class 4A power Johnson Central and Clay County now as well.
Perry Central lost two standouts.
Jayden Neace dominated the offensive side of the ball for the Commodores rushing for 2,309 yards and 34 TDs.
On defense, Neace was the second leading tackler for the Commodores with 90 tackles.
Besides Neace, Perry Central lost leading tackler Jake Brown. Brown had a team-best 183 tackles. He added 11.5 sacks to go with that as well.
Perry Central has some holes to fill, but still have some outstanding talent left to fill those holes.
Leslie County finished last season with a 3-8 record.
The Eagles return quarterback Zack Parker for his junior season.
Parker had an outstanding sophomore campaign. Parker was 90 for 174 passing for 1,537 yards and 15 TDs with seven interceptions.
Who 2 Watch: Perry Central’s Noah Canady.
Canady had a huge junior season last year.
Canady finished the season with 70 total tackles and a team-high 14 sacks.
If Canady and the rest of the defensive line can pressure Parker, the Commodores could disrupt the Eagles’ offense and open the season with a big road win.
