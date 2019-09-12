Perry Central at Pike Central
Who: Perry Central (0-2) at Pike Central (1-1)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Hawks Nest, Buckleys Creek.
Coaches: Perry Central, Ovie Canady. Pike Central, Eric Ratliff.
Notes: Perry Central is coming off of a 33-6 loss to Whitley County, while Pike Central is coming off of its Bye Week.
Perry Central has given up 32 and 33 points in its two games.
The Commodores defense will have to tighten up and limit Pike Central’s scoring.
Perry Central quarterback Chanse McKenzie is 26 for 47 passing for 321 yards and two TDs and an interception.
Mason Rice leads the rushing attack with 100 yards rushing and a TD on 27 carries.
Cade Miller leads the Commodore receivers with eight catches for 146 catches and a TD. Cameron Fugate follows with eight catches for 143 yards and a TD.
Rice leads the Commodores in tackling with 19. Caeden Sebastian follows with 18 tackles and a team-high three sacks.
Miller, Dawson Browning and Ethan Eldridge each have interceptions for Perry Central.
Pike Central is coming off its Bye Week.
The Hawks last game was a 12-7 loss to Shelby Valley in the Pike County Bowl.
Pike Central quarterback Tyler Hunt leads the Hawk offense. Hunt is 11 for 20 passing for 176 yards and two TDs and an interception.
Matt Anderson leads the Pike Central rushing attack with 137 yards and two TDs on 19 carries. Hunt follows with 113 yards rushing and a TD on 18 carries. Noah Iricks follows with 81 yards rushing and a TD on eight TDs.
Keegan Bentley leads the receivers with eight catches for 116 yards and two TDs.
Nate Roberts leads Pike Central’s defense with 21 total tackles. Iricks follows with 20 total tackles.
Bentley has an interception.
Who 2 Watch: For Perry Central, Chanse McKenzie. For Pike Central, Noah Iricks.
McKenzie and his receivers have been good this season. McKenzie along with his receivers, got more playing time the rest of the Commodore offensive skill positions.
McKenzie will have to have a big game for Perry Central to pick up its first win of the season.
Iricks can do a little bit of everything for Pike Central.
Look for Iricks to find a way to make an impact on offense.
He also is second on the team in tackles on defense.
If Iricks comes up with a big play, it could help the Hawks get back on the winning track.
Hazard at Floyd Central
Who: Hazard (1-1) at Floyd Central (1-2)
Kickoff: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Jaguar Stadium, Eastern.
Coaches: Hazard, Mark Dixon. Floyd Central, Shawn Hager.
Notes: Hazard is coming off of a big 47-14 win over Prestonsburg last week, while Floyd Central picked up its first win of the season with a 43-7 win over Knott Central.
Hazard took care of business against Prestonsburg last week and the Bulldogs travel back to Floyd County this week to take on the Jaguars.
Hazard quarterback Garrett Miller lit the Prestonsburg defense up last week. Miller was nine for 10 passing for 214 yards and three TDs.
The Bulldogs only rushed for 135 yards as a team last week. Andrew Ford led the way for Hazard with 68 yards on the ground on three carries. Tyson Turner followed with 66 yards rushing and a TD on three carries. Mason Collins added a 35-yard TD and Campbell Davis added 18 yards rushing and a TD on two carries.
Reece Fletcher led the defense with eight total tackles. Collins followed with six tackles.
Floyd Central had a big game rushing last week. Dalton Boyd led the Dalton Boyd led the Jaguars with 76 yards rushing and a TD on 13 carries. Brendan Evans rushed for 71 yards and a TD on five carries against Knott Central. Brant Potter followed with 67 yards rushing and a TD. Blake Adams followed with 54 yards and a TD. Gavin Martin followed with 38 yards and a TD and Jordan Akers added 28 yards and a TD.
Floyd Central’s defense will be put to the test against Hazard.
Who 2 Watch: For Hazard quarterback Garrett Miller. For Floyd Central, Dalton Boyd.
Miller is lighting it up for the Bulldogs.
Miller has good size and a strong arm.
He has a good grasp on the offense and looks more comfortable each week. If he has a big game, look for the Bulldogs to leave Floyd Central with a big win.
Floyd Central will have to run the ball and slow the game down against the Bulldogs. If Boyd can repeat what he did last week against Knott Central it should be help the Jaguar offense.
