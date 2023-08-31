Perry Central at Lawrence County

Records: Perry Central, 2-0; Lawrence County, 1-1.

Kickoff: Friday, Sept. 1; 7:30 p.m.

Location: Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium, Louisa.

Coaches: Mark Dixon, Perry County Central; Alan Short, Lawrence County.

Perry Central will look to remain in the win column on the road at Lawrence County on Friday, Sept. 1.

Set to play away from its home field for the first time in the 2023 high school football season, Perry Central is 2-0 after notching back-to-back wins over Somerset and Breathitt County.

The Commodores edged Somerset 22-21 in a season opener on Friday, Aug. 18.

Remaining in the win column one week later on Friday, Aug. 25. Perry Central outlasted Breathitt County 29-26.

Head coach Mark Dixon guides Perry Central (Class 4A, District 8).

Lawrence County is 1-1 after splitting its first two games in the 2023 high school football season.

The Bulldogs beat Rowan County 34-14 in a season opener on Friday, Aug. 18.

Faltering during its next outing on Friday, Aug. 25, Lawrence County was held scoreless as visiting Shelby Valley prevailed 14-0 in the Lawrence County Farm Bureau Bowl.

Head coach Alan Short guides Lawrence County (Class 3A, District 8).

The Commodores and Bulldogs did not meet during the 2022 high school football season.

Perry Central has regular season games remaining versus Lawrence County, Bell County, Shelby Valley, Martin County, Whitley County, Letcher County Central, Corbin and Williamsburg.

Kickoff for the Perry Central-Lawrence County football game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Who 2 Watch: For Perry Central, junior wide receiver/defensive back Noah Kilburn.

A reliable pass catcher, Kilburn is leading Perry Central in receiving. Kilburn has hauled in seven receptions for 148 yards.

For Lawrence County, senior running back/linebacker Cody Crum.

A longtime leader for Lawrence County, Crum produces offensively and defensively. Crum has rushed 25 times for 201 yards and one touchdown.

Hazard at Paris

Records: Hazard, 1-1; Paris, 2-0.

Kickoff: Friday, September 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Blanton Collier Stadium, Paris.

Coaches: Hazard, Dan Howard. Paris, Tyquan Rice.

Hazard picked up its first win of the season last Friday night with a 13-12 win over Class 5A Harlan County, while Paris rolled past Paintsville 58-12.

Hazard is still trying to figure out its offense with new faces in new places.

The Bulldog defense has been solid only giving up 32 points in two games.

The offense is only averaging 9.5 points per game.

Don’t look for that to last long if quarterback Max Pelfrey can get his receivers going.

The Bulldogs have had a tough schedule so far, but Paris looks to be playing excellent football early on.

This will be a battle of Class A schools and will let each team know where they stand early on.

Through two games, Pelfrey is 32 for 55 passing for 307 yards and two TDs with five interceptions. He has also rushed for 18 yards and a score.

Pelfrey will have to stop turning the ball over for the Bulldogs to start scoring more, but some of that is probably coming off of trying to figure out his new receivers.

The season is young and Gavin Johnson and Jayvon White seem to be the guys Pelfrey is looking to the most as both have nine catches each. Johnson leads the team with 89 yards receiving and a TD, while White has 74 yards receiving and a TD.

Through two games, Elijah Gayheart leads the rushing attack with 75 yards on 14 carries.Cody Hill follows with 36 yards on seven carries.

Hazard’s defense has forced four fumbles and recovered three and the secondary has three picks so far.

Hazard’s defense will have to be good once again as Paris has started the season with 108 points in just two games; the Greyhounds are averaging 54 points pe game.

Paris quarterback Julius Gregory is 13 for 18 passing on the season for 275 yards and four TDs.

Jayden Holman leads the rushing attack with 155 yards and three TDs on 14 carries. Jakari Ransom follows with 123 yards and four TDs on 21 carries.

Who 2 Watch: For Hazard, Elijah Gayheart.

Gayheart played well against Harlan County.

He will have to help alleviate some pressure from Max Pelfrey with his run game.

Pelfrey can throw for big numbers.

If Gayheart and the run game get going, it could mean great things for the Grehounds.