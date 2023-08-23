Harlan County at Hazard

Who: Harlan County (0-1) at Hazard (0-1)

Kickoff: Friday, August 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Daniel Field, Hazard.

Coaches: Harlan County, Charles McCreary. Hazard, Dan Howard.

Notes: Harlan County opened the season with a 14-6 loss at Middlesboro, while Hazard lost on the road in the season opener 20-7 at Martin County.

Harlan County rushed for 145 yards against Middlesboro in the season opener. The Black Bears didn’t have much success through the air as they only gained 12 passing yards against Middlesboro.

Harlan County will try to grind it out on the ground and beat up the Bulldogs up front.

It will be a similar challenge as last week, only Martin County picked up 67 yards through the air against the Bulldogs.

Hazard’s secondary did come away with an interception against the Cardinals.

The Bulldogs struggled in the pass game, though. Hazard had three interceptions against Martin County in the opener.

Neither Hazard nor Harlan County had stats posted on the KHSAA website from Week 1.

The team to win up front will have a big advantage.

But Hazard can’t commit three turnovers against anyone and expect to win.

The Bulldogs will look to clean up some things from the first game.

Who 2 Watch: For Hazard, the run game.

Gage Logan and Memphis Blankenship will have to step up and give quarterback Max Pelfrey some help in the backfield.

The two are both athletic, strong and quick.

Look for one or both players in the backfield to have big games if the Bulldogs want to pick up their first win over the season.

Breathitt County at Perry County Central

Records: Breathitt County, 0-1; Perry County Central, 1-0.

Kickoff: Friday, Aug. 25; 8 p.m.

Location: Commodore Field, Hazard.

Coaches: Kyle Moore, Breathitt County; Mark Dixon, Perry County Central.

Fresh off a win over Somerset, Perry County Central is set to host Breathitt County for its second game in the 2023 high school football season.

Perry County Central outlasted visiting Somerset 22-21 in a season opener on Friday, Aug. 18.

Pacing Perry County Central (Class 4A, District 8) through the air and on the ground, senior quarterback Kizer Slone emerged as the Commodores' offensive leader in the season opener.

Defensively, senior linebacker Phoenix Eddington led the Commodores in their 2023 debut.

Breathitt County (Class 2A, District 6) suffered a setback in the opening week of the 2023 high school football season. Belfry beat the Bobcats 48-14 in a season opener in Jackson on Friday, Aug. 18. Breathitt County entered the 2023 high school football season ranked fifth in Class 2A.

Junior running back/linebacker Kory Combs and junior athlete Austin Sperry combine to lead the Bobcats.

Perry County Central has regular season games remaining versus Breathitt County, Lawrence County, Bell County, Shelby Valley, Martin County, Whitley County, Letcher County Central, Corbin and Williamsburg.

The Commodores notched a win over the Bobcats in 2022. Perry County Central edged Breathitt County 28-26 in an instant classic during the 2022 high school football season.

Kickoff for the Perry County Central-Breathitt County football game is set for 8 p.m.

Who 2 Watch: For Perry County Central, senior linebacker Phoenix Eddington.

Thriving in Perry County Central's win over Somerset, Eddington recorded 17 tackles. Eddington posted six solo tackles for the Commodores in the victory over former state champion Somerset.

For Breathitt County, junior running back/linebacker Kory Combs.

Among the top players in Class 2A, District 6, Combs excels offensively and defensively for the Bobcats. Combs provides a strong presence at multiple positions.