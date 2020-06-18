With live dirt track racing events halted due to the coronavirus, veteran driver Eric Wells made his iRacing debut in early-April and continues to race virtually.
Behind the wheel of his Wells & Sons Motorsports No. 18 (virtual) Late Model, Wells took to the clay at the (virtual) Volusia (Fla.) Speedway Park on Monday, May 4 for his fourth race with the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model iRacing Invitational. In a field of 40 cars, Wells timed in 25th fastest overall in qualifying before placing eighth in a heat race. Claiming the sixth and final transfer spot in his B-Main, Wells secured the 23rd-starting position for the main event. Wells passed nine cars in the 35-lap main event to register a 14th place finish.
Wells was in action at the (virtual) Eldora (Ohio) Speedway in the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model iRacing Invitational on Monday, April 27. After posting an eighth place finish in his heat race at legendary Eldora Speedway, Wells transferred into the B-Main. Wells wound up recording a seventh-place finish in the B-Main at the Ohio venue.
A Hazard native, Wells was behind the wheel of his Big Blue Smokehouse No. 18 (virtual) Late Model at the (virtual) Williams Grove (Pa.) Speedway on Monday, April 20. In an event which drew 49 World of Outlaws Morton Buildings iRacing Invitational Series entries, Wells followed up the 14th fastest time overall in qualifying with a sixth place finish in his heat. Needing a third place finish or better in his B-Main to make the Pennsylvania-based main race, Wells finished ninth.
Piloting his virtual Late Model at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway on Monday, April 6, Wells made a strong debut in the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model iRacing Invitational. As part of a 49-car field, Wells logged a ninth-place finish in his initial iRacing Invitational heat, sending him into the D-Main for another shot at the Iowa-based main event. However, Wells came one spot short with a fifth-place finish.
One of the state’s top dirt Late Model drivers, Wells was the 2018 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Champion. Wells finished seventh in the 2017 World of Outlaws Championship Points.
