HAZARD — Breaking into the win column, Buckhorn beat visiting Knott County Central 7-4 in a high school soccer match on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Austin Riley scored five goals and dealt out two assists to lead Buckhorn to the win.
Following Riley in Buckhorn's offensive attack, Gunner Gay netted two goals and dished out one assist.
Several players contributed to Buckhorn's offensive attack. Haylee-Drew Blank, Cadie Collins, Jasmine Valencia and Cameron Miller added one assist apiece for the Wildcats.
Defensively for Buckhorn, goalkeeper Shayla Riley recorded 14 saves.
Barbourville 8, Buckhorn 2: Buckhorn slipped back into the loss column as Barbourville prevailed 8-2 in a high school soccer match on Friday, Aug. 11.
Austin Riley (one goal, one assist) and Gunner Gay (one goal) accounted for Buckhorn's offense in the match.
Defensively for Buckhorn, goalkeeper Shayla Riley logged 10 saves.