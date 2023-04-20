Once the season rolls around, he starts itching to get back onto the floor.

The urge only intensifies as the season goes on and once tournament time starts, he is walking the halls to settle down.

That’s how much reffing means to Yvon Allen.

Allen was a high school referee for over 50 years and he was recently recognized for his storied career at the Boys’ Sweet 16 Tournament last month at Rupp Arena.

“It was a dream come true,” Allen said. “The 50 plus years were everything I dreamed they’d be. I miss it. I’d do it again if I could. I met so many great people and so many great memories from being a high school referee. There were so many great players, coaches, school administrators, parents and grandparents that I’ve got the pleasure to know over the years. I was really blessed throughout my career as a referee.”

Allen still refs some volleyball games.

Allen approached each game the same way.

“When it came to reffing, I tried to make my philosophy simple,” Allen said. “That philosophy was that each game each night, the game you had was the biggest game. Meaning that every game I was at, I treated like it was the biggest game of the night because I didn’t want to cheat the players that night wishing I had a different game. I put my entire focus on each game I had and wanted it to be the biggest game possible for each kid. I think that helped. I reffed some big games and some big names like Richie Farmer, Allen Houston, Darrin Feldhouse, Reggie Hanson and I even saw Todd May. But I didn’t look over the other games because of having the opportunity to ref in some big games at the state tournament.

“I got to work with some great coaches as well. I had the pleasure of calling 12 state tournaments and four state championship games. Some of those where in Rupp Arena and some of those where in Freedom Hall. I got to call the second game Ballard and Clay County played. I think there were 19,000 people in there. It was a classic game. I think Richie Farmer had 40 or more and Allen Houston had around 50.”

Allen sees some differences nowadays compared to when he first started reffing.

“It is different now,” Allen said. “In my heyday, there were ball goals beside the road at nearly every house and up every holler. There are so many other avenues kids have now. It’s disturbing the lack of interest that some kids have now.

“The young and up and coming refs also have to approach things different. If I could give them some advice, I would say, ‘Shout out the noise and don’t hear anything until the game is over. Don’t take things personally because in the moment, a parent or fan might not see you as a friend. You are just a ref in that moment. But after the game, they might come and apologize and acknowledge they got caught up in a moment.”

Basketball was king in the state years ago.

It was the talk of each community.

With more things to do, the love of the game isn’t as strong in Allen’s eyes.

“I don’t know if the love and devotion is there from the younger guys like it used to be,” Allen said. “I know they work hard, but we used to volunteer to ref the JV games just to get in. The three many crew has also made it tougher because it’s harder to find the right combination to go together. I don’t think it is a money thing necessarily. I think they need to train the guys how to deal with people adverse to what we think, it’s really about dealing with people. I really enjoyed all of it. Even with everything, I would encourage people to give it a try. We need good people and good refs setting examples for the kids. It’s all about the kids and we should remember that and want the best for them.”

Allen stepped away from reffing basketball four years ago.

He had a harder time keeping up with the athletes today and he knew that meant it was time to step away.

“The players are getting more athletic now too,” Allen said. “That’s the main reason I stepped away from basketball. You get older and the kids are the same age. Most are between 17 and 19. They keep getting faster and more athletic and I just couldn’t keep up. I do see some of the younger refs being more athletic and they use it to get in the right positions. That’s what you have to do. Keep up and be where you are supposed to be on the floor?”

The KHSAA has helped the game evolve and the organization helped shape Allen’s career on the court.

“I had a lot of quality people looking out for me,” Allen said. “The KHSAA, all the scorekeepers and everyone involved in each game. My first time at Rupp Arena, I couldn’t step over that two inch ledge. I wasn’t ready. But once I got ready and got going, I felt how big it was. When I finally looked up, I realized how big the place was, you don’t always realize how big places are or how big the moment is. One other time, I had something special to happen. I had just done the afternoon game and at the state tournament, you only get one game per day and only one session. One of the guys didn’t make it, so they pulled me to the side and said get ready. So I picked up an extra game and it was Billy Hicks when he was at Corbin against Stan Hardin at Fairdale. I walked off the court feeling that I gave both of those teams an equal shot at winning. You know you’ll never call a perfect game, but you also know when you called a good game on both sides.”

Allen would do his career all over again if he could and tells people to give reffing a try if they follow the game.

“I just want to thank all of the players, coaches, administrators and everyone who has helped me over the years,” Allen said. “The parents and grandparents were great to deal with too. I feel like I always had the ability to relate to people and that’s what it takes to be successful. I was blessed and would do it again if I could.”